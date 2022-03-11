‘Mulholland Drive’ 35mm Screening and Rebekah Del Rio Concert Set for Lincoln Center

Exclusive: The special event will take place March 30 at the Walter Reade Theater.

Last October marked 20 years since David Lynch’s masterpiece “Mulholland Drive” first hit theaters, but in some circles, the celebration still hasn’t ended.

Film at Lincoln Center has announced a new 35mm presentation of the film, accompanied by a concert from singer-songwriter Rebekah Del Rio to commemorate the film’s belated anniversary. The screening will take place at the Walter Reade Theater in New York City on Wednesday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m.

“Mulholland Drive” is widely considered the high point of David Lynch’s later career (although some fans of “Twin Peaks: The Return” might disagree). It stars Naomi Watts as Betty Elms, an aspiring actress who moves to California with big Hollywood dreams. She soon encounters a woman with amnesia (played by Laura Harring), and the two quickly become entangled in an elaborate mystery. The film blends film noir elements with David Lynch’s trademark surrealness, and the film earned Lynch his fourth and final (to date) Oscar nomination. Lynch will next be seen as an actor in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film “The Fabelmans,” playing a mysterious character that has yet to be revealed.

Del Rio, who will perform prior to the 35mm screening, is known for “Llorando,” her Spanish-language cover of Roy Orbison’s “Crying,” which she memorably performed in a pivotal scene in “Mulholland Drive.” Lynch has stated that he built the scene, in which Del Rio sings at the Club Silencio, around her after hearing her rendition of the song. To this day, Del Rio still lists herself as a “David Lynch muse” in her Instagram bio. She will perform her iconic song at the pre-show concert, along with music from the “Twin Peaks” soundtrack and other originals from her catalog. The show is billed as a stop on her “No Hay Banda” tour and will include an onstage Q&A.

The “Mulholland Drive” screening is part of a larger season at Film at Lincoln Center commemorating the work of David Lynch. The arts organization will also be hosting a special screening of “Inland Empire” on May 11, and a new 4K restoration of “Lost Highway” is set to debut there June 24.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.