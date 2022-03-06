7 New Netflix Shows in March 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

"Bridgerton" is back! "Human Resources" is here! And... "Casual" is a Netflix show now?

1. “Bridgerton” Season 2 (available March 25)

Why Should I Watch? Shondaland’s hit period drama returns in March with a second season focused on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest of the high-society family’s offspring, who’s searching for his ideal partner. But Anthony’s idea of the perfect bride has little to do with true love, even though his standards remain astronomically high, so when he sets his sights on Edwina (Charithra Chandran), her sister Kate (Simone Ashley) does everything she can to nix the ill-fated romance. Get ready for a heated love triangle sure to set fire to a few of fancy gowns.

Bonus Reason: “Bridgerton” was nominated for 12 Emmys in its first well-received season, and Netflix reported the hourlong soap netted enough viewers to rank as the streamer’s second most-watched series of all time. Still, questions linger about the show’s long-term viability. Breakout star Regé-Jean Page isn’t returning for Season 2, and despite an early renewal for Seasons 3 and 4, Netflix’s reputation for ending its originals around the fourth season has fans wondering if they’ll get to see all eight novels from Julia Quinn realized on screen. That puts a lot of pressure on Season 2 to perform, proving sustained interest in the franchise — stars, and the future, be damned.

2. “Casual” Seasons 1-4 (available March 31)

Why Should I Watch? First of all, yes, you’re thinking of the right show. “Casual” initially premiered on Hulu as part of the streamer’s first foray into original series. It’s been part of Hulu’s branding for nearly seven years and even earned the platform’s first Golden Globes nomination back in 2016. Now, it’s not only switching teams, but headed to Hulu’s greatest rival — not wholly unlike when Brett Favre left the Green Bay Packers for the Minnesota Vikings, except “Casual” isn’t an overrated chucker playing on fumes. “Casual” is excellent. Starring Michaela Watkins, Tommy Dewey, and Tara Lynne Barr, the Lionsgate Television production is just as great now as it was then, so don’t miss it again.

Bonus Reason: “Casual,” created by Zander Lehmann, centers on a brother-sister friendship as Valerie (Watkins) moves in with Alex (Dewey) following her recent divorce. Along with Val’s daughter, Laura (Barr), the trio has to form its own happy family, but their individual pursuits invite a ton of new friends along the way. “Casual” is stacked with sterling supporting turns, be it a series regular — like Nyasha Hatendi as Leon, Val’s one-night-stand who sticks around as Alex’s adopted bud — or recurring stars Fred Melamed, Frances Conroy, Eliza Coupe, Katie Aselton, Britt Lower, Vincent Kartheiser, Judy Greer, and Maya Erskine. So whether it’s your first time watching or your seventh, enjoy spotting each winning performance as you go.

3. “Human Resources” (available March 18)

Why Should I Watch? Do you enjoy “Big Mouth”? Is the Hormone Monster, Maury, or the Hormone Monstress, Connie, your favorite character? Were you curious after the kids took a trip to Not Monsters, Inc. (aka Maury and Connie’s offices)? Then “Human Resources” should be right up your alley. From the creators of “Big Mouth” (plus “BoJack Horseman” and “Big Mouth” writer Kelly Galuska), Netflix’s spin-off series shifts focus from the people going through life’s challenges to the creatures trying to help them (all while dealing with issues of their own). Maury (voice by Nick Kroll) and Connie (Maya Rudoloph) are back, and they’re joined by a slew of fresh and familiar creatures. Expect similar animation, referential humor, and revealing musical numbers, only with a more adult focus. (The main human character is a new mother struggling to connect with her baby.)

Bonus Reason: “Big Mouth” depicts embarrassing adolescent endeavors in destigmatizing ways, turning what feel like scary, isolating, and even traumatizing ordeals into common shared experiences. And since anyone reading this likely knows that those emotional and physical hardships don’t stop after puberty, “Human Resources” looks to do something similar for adults. Helping break down those barriers is an all-star voice cast including Pamela Adlon, Aidy Bryant, Keke Palmer, Randall Park, and Rosie Perez, as well as recurring guest stars like Helen Mirren and Hugh Jackman. If you’re going to stare down your fears through vulgar animated monsters, it sure helps to hear the Queen and Wolverine’s soothing tones.

4. “The Andy Warhol Diaries” (available March 9)

Why Should I Watch? A six-part documentary series on the legendary artist, “The Andy Warhol Diaries” paints a portrait of Warhol through his own diary entries, published after his death in 1987. Director Andrew Rossi (“Page One: Inside The New York Times”) travels from his childhood in Pittsburgh through artwork that will live forever, featuring interviews from friends and collaborators like John Waters and Rob Lowe. But like the Anthony Bourdain documentary “Roadrunner” before it, “The Andy Warhol Diaries” also uses artificial intelligence to recreate Warhol’s voice, allowing the artist to tell his story in his own words (or so proponents claim). The technique was met with controversy last year, so we’ll have to wait and see how audiences react to hearing Andy Warhol, one more time.

Bonus Reason: Ryan Murphy is an executive producer on “The Andy Warhol Diaries,” and though I’m told his influence is limited, completist fans of the mega-producer will have to decide for themselves.

5. “Good Girls” Season 4 (available March 7)

Why Should I Watch? Buoyed by its appealing cast and passionate fans, “Good Girls” — about a trio of struggling suburban women who encounter more danger than they bargained for after trying to rob a supermarket — was able to complete four full seasons, including a whopping 16-episode final run. Now, all 50 episodes are available to stream via Netflix, so if you’ve been waiting to watch at your own pace, it’s time to get started. (With a little restraint, maybe it will last you until April’s picks.)

Bonus Reason: Mae Whitman. That’s it. That’s the reason.

OK, fine, you want more? Retta. Yes, that Retta. She’s great.

Still more? Wow, no wonder you waited until the series wrapped before starting it — you’re greedy. Christina Hendricks! There! Start it up, already!

6. “Bad Vegan: Fame, Freud, Fugitives” (available March 16)

Why Should I Watch? Netflix has its next true crime obsession all keyed up, and this one has the worst title yet. From Chris Smith, an executive producer on “Tiger King” and “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened,” comes a four-part documentary series on celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis and the $2 million she stole from the lucrative vegan eatery she founded. Despite establishing her New York restaurant as a healthy eating destination, Melngailis falls for the simplest con there is: a man who promises you even more. Fake names, immortal puppies, and Domino’s pizza are only a few bizarre details that prove integral to how Melngailis went from the queen of vegan cuisine to the “Vegan Fugitive” — either of which would’ve made for a better title.

Bonus Reason: If “Bad Vegan” disappoints, there’s always Peacock’s scripted “Tiger King” series “Joe and Carol…” or maybe you just take a break from true crime this month.

7. “Pieces of Her” (available March 4)

Why Should I Watch? in 2018, Toni Collette made her first Netflix original series, “Wanderlust,” and it was great. The eight-episode co-production with the BBC is empathetic and searing, featuring a compelling turn from an actress who’s always fascinating to watch. That belief was supported the very next year, when Collette returned to Netflix in the limited series “Unbelievable.” Despite difficult subject matter, the series became a word-of-mouth hit and went on to win a Peabody Award (along with four Emmy nominations). Collette’s cop, alongside Merritt Wever, immediately inspired audiences to demand they re-team for “True Detective,” clearly signifying her star was on the rise.

Now, I cite the upward trajectory of these programs not to set a standard of expectations for “Pieces of Her,” Collette’s latest Netflix story and what may seem like the third part in her trilogy for the company. I cite them because she already completed that trilogy — in 2020, with the film, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” Charlie Kaufman’s brilliant fantasia featuring Collette as Jessie Buckley’s intense potential mother-in-law. The film is challenging (like “Unbelievable”) and darkly funny (like “Wanderlust”) while pushing the actor to previously unseen dimensions, which makes it a fitting third part to Collette’s Netflix journey. “Pieces of Her,” well, it doesn’t do those things. It’s just kind of silly, in a twisty yet forgettable way. But hey, she already gave you three great options to choose from. Just follow your heart.

The Rest of Incoming TV

“Tomorrow” Season 1 (available in March)

“The Guardians of Justice” Season 1 (available March 1)

“Savage Rhythm” (available March 2)

“He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” Season 2 (available March 3)

“Midnight at the Para Palace” (available March 3)

“The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties” Season 2 (available March 3)

“Power Rangers: Dino Fury” (available March 3)

“Lies and Deceit” (available March 4)

“Making Fun” (available March 4)

“An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts” Season 2 (available March 8)

“Last One Standing” (available March 8)

“Byron Baes” (available March 9)

“Queer Eye Germany” (available March 9)

“The Last Kingdom” Season 5 (available March 9)

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” Season 7 (available March 9)

“Karma’s World” Season 2 (available March 9)

“Love, Life, and Everything in Between” (available March 10)

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” Season 4 (available March 11)

“Life After Death with Tyler Henry” (available March 11)

“Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After” (available March 11)

“Pedal to Metal” (available March 16)

“Soil” (available March 17)

“Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question” (available March 18)

“Animal” Season 2 (available March 18)

“Cracow Monsters” (available March 18)

“Eternally Confused and Eager for Love” (available March 18)

“Is It Cake?” (available March 18)

“Light the Night” Part 3 (available March 18)

“Standing Up” (available March 18)

“Top Boy” Season 2 (available March 18)

“Young, Famous & African” (available March 18)

“Call the Midwife” Season 10 (available March 21)

“Might Express” Season 6 (available March 29)

