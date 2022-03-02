Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ Suffers Estimated $333,000 Theft After Robbers Threw Mortar Fireworks on Set

The latest Netflix robbery comes on the heels of "The Crown" heist, which included $200,000 worth of British antiques being stolen.

This certainly is a case for fictional detective Arsène Lupin.

Netflix’s “Lupin” set was the target of a robbery February 25, during which an estimated €300,000 ($333,000) worth of equipment was stolen. Production in the Paris outskirt of Nanterre was halted until February 28.

“Lupin” star Omar Sy was allegedly on set when “approximately 20 people who had their faces covered broke onto the set after throwing mortar fireworks,” according to the news outlet AFP (via Variety). Only hours after the attack, Sy attended the César Awards to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his film “Intouchables.”

Netflix confirmed that there was “an incident” February 25 while filming the upcoming season of “Lupin,” in which Sy plays thief Assane Diop, inspired by the reformed thief turned detective. “Lupin” started production on Season 3 in November 2021. The show is Netflix’s second-biggest international hit after “Squid Game.”

“Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries,” the statement read. The streaming platform also noted an investigation was launched by the authorities of Nanterre.

The heist occurred exactly one week after the Netflix series “The Crown” suffered a large antique theft after three production trucks were broken into on February 18. Over 350 items were taken, including a replica of a 1897 Russian Imperial Coronation Fabergé coach egg purchased by the Queen’s grandfather, as well as 12 sets of silver candelabras, jewelry, a William IV grandfather clock, 10-piece silver dressing table, St. Louis gilt crystal glassware and decanters, and a domed birdcage. The estimated loss is £150,000 ($201,000).

“The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale,” “The Crown” set decorator Alison Harvey said after the incident (via Variety). “However, they are valuable as pieces to the U.K. film industry.”

Netflix said in regards to the “Crown” heist, “We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely. Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

The streaming platform also confirmed that a police investigation is ongoing with the South Yorkshire Police.

Season 5 of “The Crown” began filming in July 2021; the theft occurred during the last week of production.

