New York Film Festival Announces 2022 Dates, Promotes Eugene Hernandez and Dennis Lim

The 60th New York Film Festival will officially take place September 30–October 16. The later fall dates were announced by Film at Lincoln Center on March 4, along with two promotions for festival directors Eugene Hernandez (also an IndieWire co-founder) and Dennis Lim.

Film at Lincoln Center President Lesli Klainberg revealed that Hernandez will be promoted to Executive Director of the New York Film Festival and Senior Vice President of Film at Lincoln Center. He will also continue to lead the organization’s strategic initiatives, including his role as publisher of Film Comment.

Hernandez was the co-founder and editor-in-chief of IndieWire, building this site over nearly 15 years as it became the leading editorial publication for independent and international films, filmmakers, industry, and audiences. Hernandez joined Film at Lincoln Center in 2010 as the Director of Digital Strategy, before being promoted to Deputy Director in 2014, leading strategy and special programs for the organization. He was named the Director of the New York Film Festival in 2020.

“In my new role as Senior Vice President of FLC and Executive Director of the New York Film Festival, we’ve begun working on NYFF’s 60th edition, and after the exhilaration of being back in cinemas last year, coupled with the exceptional lineup, we’re anticipating a special festival this fall,” Hernandez said.

Klainberg also announced that Lim has been promoted to the New York Film Festival’s first-ever artistic director. Under the new title, Lim will continue to oversee the curation and programming process for the world-renowned event.

Lim has been the director of programming for Film at Lincoln Center, leading the year-round curatorial strategy for the organization, since 2013, and the Director of Programming of the New York Film Festival since 2020.

During his tenure, he has co-chaired the New Directors/New Films selection committee, launched FLC’s annual Art of the Real festival, and organized numerous programs, including retrospectives for filmmakers Jane Campion, George Cukor, Christian Petzold, Raúl Ruiz, Agnès Varda, and John Waters. He was previously the Film Editor of The Village Voice, Editorial Director of the Museum of the Moving Image, and programmer of the 2010 Flaherty Film Seminar. Lim will continue to provide input for other Film at Lincoln Center programs, and NYFF selections will continue to make up the heart of its new release programming.

Both Lim’s and Hernandez’s respective continued efforts ensure that the NYFF remains inclusive of a wide range of voices and global perspectives.

“Eugene and Dennis have done an extraordinary job during challenging times, leading the last two New York Film Festivals to great success,” Klainberg said. “With the upcoming 60th edition, we seek to expand our commitment to the festival and its integral role in film culture by elevating Eugene and Dennis and dedicating more of our resources and energy to ensuring a significant impact and awareness this year and in the years to come.”

Klainberg continued, “Dennis is one of the most highly respected programmers in the world. This new role as Artistic Director puts him alongside those with similar roles at leading international film festivals. Eugene continues to be a leading light in the film community, and his leadership of NYFF has been transformative. This also presents us a remarkable opportunity to introduce a new curatorial voice to our year-round programming of the Walter Reade Theater and the Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center.”

The NYFF Main Slate selection committee, chaired by Lim, also includes Hernandez, Florence Almozini, K. Austin Collins, and Rachel Rosen. Matt Bolish, Film at Lincoln Center’s new VP of operations and production, will continue as producer of NYFF, rounding out the festival’s leadership team. Bolish has been with Film at Lincoln Center for 11 years, and has been integral to the festival’s success as the organization has navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Film at Lincoln Center is currently seeking a new senior director of programming to lead the year-round programming slate.

The New York Film Festival has been a centerpiece of New York film culture since 1963, introducing national audiences to the most essential new cinematic works from around the world, and this year will mark the 60th edition of this globally recognized event, which has launched hundreds of notable films in its storied history.

