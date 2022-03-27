‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Oscar Teaser: Martin, Short, and Gomez Become Suspects

The hit true crime parody returns to Hulu on June 28.

“Only Murders in the Building” has been one of the most popular breakout sitcoms in recent memory, as the Hulu series does a charming job of parodying America’s obsession with true crime podcasts while proving that Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez make an unexpectedly delightful comedic trio. The show’s second season is set to be one of this summer’s most anticipated shows, and during the Oscars, fans got their first look at what’s to come with a new teaser trailer.

“Only Murders in the Building” was originally conceived as a limited series, and the first season was largely self contained. However, the enthusiastic response that the show received made a second season feel inevitable, and some of Hollywood’s biggests stars wanted to get in on the action as well. The new trailer shows off Oscar co-host Amy Schumer, who guest stars as herself in the new season. Cara Delevingne has also joined the cast. “Only Murders in the Building” was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as executive producers alongside Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

The official synopsis for Season 2 reads: “Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue — the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.”

Critics generally praised Season 1, with IndieWire’s Ben Travers writing that “there’s a heartfelt story of friendship in here, featuring clever back-and-forth bits from the legendary comedy partners Martin & Martin. (Side note: Whoever thought to cast Steve Martin as a has-been TV actor and Martin Short as a foolhardy Broadway director deserves serious kudos — the characters can be strangers to each other, which helps the show tease out information about their pasts, but the actor/director dynamic preserves the duo’s good-natured sniping, which they’ve honed so finely they took it on tour. Short giving notes to Martin, and Martin poking at Short’s pretension provide some of show’s the liveliest jokes.) Gomez plays their practical foil (with secrets all her own), and the leads endear themselves to the audience in a way that only serialized television can reward.”

Season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building” premieres June 28 on Hulu. Watch the new teaser for Season 2 below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.