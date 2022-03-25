‘Only Murders in the Building’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date: Watch the Cast Announce Hulu Show’s Return

The Hulu whodunnit series returns for Season 2 on June 28.

The residents of the Arconia are not safe for much longer.

Hulu’s hit murder mystery series “Only Murders in the Building” will officially return for Season 2 on June 28. Series stars Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez announced the premiere date in a special promo video just one day after the network tweeted a pic teasing the month and day. “This is our new favorite elevator,” the official Hulu page captioned a photo of buttons for floors eight, two, and six lit up.

The Season 2 logline reads: Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, neighbors turned podcast co-hosts Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue: the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

“Only Murders in the Building” is co-created by lead star and writer Martin, along with “Grace & Frankie” showrunner John Hoffman. The duo executive produce alongside stars Short and Gomez, plus “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

The first season was dubbed a “dependable delight” by IndieWire critic Ben Travers and included among IndieWire’s Best New TV Series of 2021.

“‘Only Murders in the Building’ merits praise for its inventive, welcoming, and altogether immaculate design. Without such critical touches, the comic murder-mystery could’ve easily fallen apart,” Travers wrote in his review of the series. “From the intimate setting of an Upper West Side apartment complex to each character’s custom-made condo decor and the eye-popping costumes (both bold for the sheer style of it and molded to individual personalities), each episode is inviting, enjoyable, and sporting just enough of an edge to keep you from drifting off in satisfied slumber. Come for the light, loving parody of true crime podcasting, stay for more reasons than I can summarize here.”

Travers added, “The charming cast and absorbing scripts strike just the right tone for a genre mishmash that prioritizes enjoyment over everything. You’ll be hard-pressed to resist, and foolish to try.”

