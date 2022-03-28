Oscars Audience Grows 56 Percent in Early Ratings and Is Still the Show’s Second Worst of All Time

Final Live + Same Day national Nielsen numbers for Sunday's 94th Academy Awards will come out on Tuesday.

Sunday’s Oscars drew 15.4 million total viewers on ABC, according to Nielsen’s fast national ratings, a significant improvement from 2021’s record low. (But it is still the second-worst Oscars of all time.) In the key demo of adults 18-49, the 94th Academy Awards received an initial 3.2 rating. These early returns are 56 percent and 68 percent better, respectively, than last year’s record lows from the same data set.

Final numbers, Nielsen’s national Live + Same Day ratings, will be made available by Tuesday morning. This story will be updated at that time.

Last year, the fast national number was 9.85 million total viewers and a 1.9 early rating among adults 18-49. In final numbers, the April 25, 2021 Academy Awards settled for a nightmarish 10.5 million total viewers and a 2.2 rating in the main demo. Fourteen-and-a-half months earlier, the pre-Covid Feb. 9, 2020 Oscars managed 23.6 million total viewers, which had previously set a record low for the annual celebration of cinema.

The most-watched Academy Awards ever came in 1998, when “Titanic” won Best Picture. That broke the 1995 record of 48.3 million total viewers, when “Forrest Gump” bested “Pulp Fiction” and “Shawshank Redemption” (as well as “Quiz Show” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral”) to claim the evening’s final trophy.

The 2022 Oscars (ho-)hummed along until comedian Chris Rock took the stage to present the award for best documentary. A few minutes before 10:30 p.m. ET, Rock cracked a few jokes, including a shot at Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. That enraged her husband, actor Will Smith, who stormed the stage and slapped Rock in the face. The man who would go on to win best actor later last night for his title role in “King Richard” then returned to his seat in the audience and shouted profanities at Rock. For this and other reasons, the 94th Oscars ran roughly 40 minutes beyond the end of primetime for the east coast.

“CODA” won Sunday’s Best Picture award, besting “Belfast,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Dune,” “Drive My Car,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog,” and “West Side Story.” Find all of the 2022 Oscar winners.

This year, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes hosted the annual ABC special. The Oscars had previously gone host-less for three straight years.

Though last year’s Academy Awards faced more challenges, 2022’s Oscars had a number of things working against them as well. Of this year’s 10 Best Picture nominees, only one, “West Side Story,” even had an awareness level north of 50 percent (it’s 55 percent), according to a Screen Engines/ASI poll conducted in early March and published by the Los Angeles Times last week. The 2022 Best Picture nominee with the lowest awareness level was “Drive My Car,” which came in at just 9 percent. “CODA,” Sunday’s biggest winner, had the second-lowest awareness and viewership levels at 14 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

A previous version of this story used the earlier-available fast affiliate numbers for the 94th Oscars, for which Nielsen tabulated 13.7 million total viewers and a 2.9 rating in the key demo.

