Paul Dano Not Done with the Riddler, Writing New Comic for DC

The limited comic series "Riddler: Year One" will be released in October.

As “The Batman” continues to rule the box office, the “Batverse” seems destined to dominate pop culture for a while, with multiple HBO Max spinoff series in development and future films appearing inevitable. While little is currently known about Warner Bros.’ future plans for the characters in Matt Reeves’ film, one thing is now certain: There will be more Riddler in Paul Dano’s future.

DC Comics has announced that Dano will be writing a new six-issue comic book series about his character, titled “Riddler: Year One.” The series will serve as a prequel to “The Batman,” explaining how Dano’s version of the iconic villain came to be. Dano will collaborate with illustrator Stevan Subic on the comics, but will write all six issues himself.

The official synopsis from DC reads: “This series explores the background of how accountant Edward Nashton went from a simple Gotham City nobody to becoming Batman’s nemesis, setting them on a collision course in the blockbuster feature film.”

While nothing else is known about the comic, fans were quick to point out that the title appears to reference “Batman: Year One,” the legendary 1987 comic written by Frank Miller that Matt Reeves frequently listed as one of his main inspirations for “The Batman.” Dano has pointed out that his personal favorite Batman comics involve the Court of Owls, the villains introduced as part of the 2011 Batman reboot “The New 52.”

In addition to his successful acting career, Dano has worked in a variety of other artistic mediums. He co-wrote the 2018 film “Wildlife” with his partner Zoe Kazan, which also served as his directorial debut. During his “Batman” press tour, he frequently mentioned a new original script he is working on that he hopes to direct in 2023. He’s also an accomplished musician, serving as the lead singer of the band Mook. Dabbling in comic books is a logical next step for the multi-hyphenate.

Dano will next be seen on screens this November in Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical film “The Fabelmans,” alongside Seth Rogen, Michelle Williams, and David Lynch. “Riddler: Year One” is set to hit comic book stores in October.

