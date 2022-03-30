Conan O’Brien Didn’t See Paul Rudd’s Epic Podcast Prank Coming with ‘Mac and Me’ Gag

“It’s been really kind of great because I don’t normally get the opportunity to work on my own things like that,” Rudd said on the podcast. “I’m usually a hired gun. But it’s been fun, and I’ve been working on it and recording it with my friends.”

He then asked to play a clip to preview the series — and pranked O’Brien once again with the infamous 1988 “Mac and Me” scene where a child in a wheelchair falls off a cliff and a surprised alien watches.

“You can’t do that on a podcast!” O’Brien joked. “That’s why I didn’t see it coming! You can’t do that on a podcast, it’s a visual joke. It’s an audio medium.”

Rudd replied, “I know, would it work that way? Well, I can always try to find out…I thought it was worth the attempt.”

And Rudd confirmed that “none of that was true” about his faux Audible project. O’Brien joked that it was the 165,000th time and probably the millionth time O’Brien has “grown increasingly angry” at Rudd.

The long-running prank between O’Brien and Rudd started in 2004 when Rudd first showed O’Brien the “Mac and Me” clip on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” while promoting the “Friends” series finale.

After O’Brien’s TBS talk show “Conan” ended in June 2021, Rudd crashed an interview with Bill Hader to play the clip, seemingly, for the final time.

“It’s been like 25 years of you coming on the show,” Conan said at the time. “Every time, for years, I would be convinced that I would see the real clip [of a current project] because you are such a genuinely nice person… And then you pull that shit every time!”

Check out the new podcast prank below.