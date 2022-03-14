Pete Davidson Set to Visit Space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Spaceship

The "Saturday Night Live" breakout star has now set his sights on space.

The “King of Staten Island” is now conquering space.

Pete Davidson is officially joining the crew of Jeff Bezos’ spaceship Blue Origin. The “Saturday Night Live” breakout star will be accompanied by Party America CEO and angel investor Marty Allen, SpaceKids Global founder Sharon Hagle, Tricor International president and CEO Marc Hagle, University of North Carolina teacher Jim Kitchen, and Commercial Space Technologies president Dr. George Nield on the 20th mission of the Blue Origin.

The flight is the fourth human excursion for the Blue Origin, after “Star Trek” alum William Shatner and “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan both ventured to space on the rocket. Ninety-year-old Shatner made history as the oldest person to reach space with his voyage in October 2021.

For the upcoming trip with Davidson, People noted each astronaut will carry a postcard on behalf of Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future. Its Postcards to Space program gives students access to space on Blue Origin’s rockets. The NS-20 flight launches March 23 at 8:30 a.m. CST from Launch Site One in Van Horn, Texas.

Davidson reportedly secured a spot on the flight after attending a dinner party at Amazon CEO Bezos’ home in Los Angeles in January.

The trip to space also makes for a great storyline in Davidson’s upcoming “Curb Your Enthusiasm”-esque comedy series inspired by his own life. Tentatively titled “Bupkis,” the fictionalized version of Davidson’s celebrity lifestyle is co-written by Dave Sirus and Judah Miller. The show is described as a “raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life,” including a mixture of grounded storytelling with “absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete’s eyes.”

Davidson is also linked to a handful of upcoming film projects, including voicing Marmaduke in the film adaptation of the same name, as well as teaming up again with real-life best friend Machine Gun Kelly in “Good Mourning With a U,” which Kelly co-writes and directs with Mod Sun. The film additionally stars Kelly’s fiancée, Megan Fox.

Until then, Davidson will blast off to infinity and beyond March 23, leaving his Hollywood, Manhattan, and yes, even Staten Island, commitments behind.

