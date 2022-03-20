2022 PGA Awards: ‘CODA’ Takes Home the Top Prize

TV winners include “Mare of Easttown” and "Succession."

“CODA” look home the top film prize at the 2022 Producers Guild Awards Saturday, bringing it closer to a Best Picture win. The winner of the PGA Awards’ top prize has historically been a strong indicator of which film will will go on to win the Best Picture Oscar. Since 1989, the PGA winner has matched up with the top Oscar 22 out of 32 times.

Also competing for for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures were “Being the Ricardos,” “Belfast,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Tick Tick Boom,” and “West Side Story.” Among those, eight are also nominated for Best Picture; where the PGA gave nods to “Being the Ricardos” and “Tick Tick Boom,” the Academy opted to nominate “Drive My Car” and “Nightmare Alley.”

TV winners include “Mare of Easttown” and “Succession.”

In addition to the competitive awards, the PGA will bestowed special honors on Greg Berlanti (Norman Lear Award), Kathleen Kennedy and George Lucas (Milestone Award), Rita Moreno (Stanley Kramer Award), Mary Parent (David O. Selznick Award), and Issa Rae (Visionary Award).

After she and Lucas were presented with their awards by Steven Spielberg, Lucasfilm President Kennedy praised the “Star Wars” creator.

“George has built a universe, a cosmos that mirrors the world: epic journeys, sacred quests, myths, legends, romances, conflicts and contradictions, a grand synthesis of imagination and dreams,” she said. “George’s universe has proven to be spacious enough to welcome in successive generations of new and visionary filmmakers. A story of this scale demanded new tools to unlock the imagination. So George created or had a hand in creating a great deal of the technical magic that’s transformed and expanded the very nature of our art.”

Kennedy also called out contributions to the industry by LGBTQ creators and producers, a moment that comes as Lucasfilm owner Disney is facing backlash for its donations to Florida politicians who support the state’s so-called “don’t say gay” bill.

“We work side by side through one revolution in our industry after another, revolutions not only in the means of moviemaking, and in the ways movies reach audiences, but also in the composition of our business: Women, artists of color, LGBTQ, and differently labeled artists and producers have fought for and won a place at the table, propelling our community toward a more inclusive, diverse, richer, more sophisticated, and nuanced sense of our responsibilities for social, racial and economic justice,” she said.

“Love, Simon” director Greg Berlanti discussed the bill after accepting the Norman Lear Award. He compared the current climate for queer people to one of his childhood, when that community was virtually invisible in popular media.

“The kind of vitriol we’re seeing now so openly by members of the Florida legislature, or by the governor of Texas about trans kids or gender non-conforming young people and their families, there was that kind of homophobia, overt and casual, in almost every corner of every room,” Berlanti said.

The PGA lined up a long list of A-list presenters for the glitzy ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, including Meryl Streep, Denis Villeneuve, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Below find a complete list of nominees. Winners in each category will be bolded as soon as they’re announced.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Being the Ricardos”

Producer: Todd Black, p.g.a.

“Belfast”

Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

“CODA”

Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a.

“Don’t Look Up”

Producers: Adam McKay, p.g.a., Kevin Messick, p.g.a.

“Dune”

Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a.

“King Richard”

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a., Trevor White, p.g.a., Will Smith, p.g.a.

“Licorice Pizza”

Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

“The Power of the Dog”

Producers: Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. & Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a.

“Tick Tick Boom”

Producers: Julie Oh, p.g.a., Lin-Manuel Miranda, p.g.a.

“West Side Story”

Producers: Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Encanto”

Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a.

“Luca”

Producers: Andrea Warren, p.g.a.

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines”

Producers: Phil Lord, p.g.a. & Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Kurt Albrecht, p.g.a.

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Producers: Osnat Shurer, p.g.a., Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a.

“Sing 2”

Producers: Chris Meledandri, p.g.a., Janet Healy, p.g.a.

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 4)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“The Morning Show” (Season 2)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Squid Game” (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Succession” (Season 3)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Yellowstone” (Season 4)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Cobra Kai” (Seasons 3 & 4)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Season 11)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Hacks” (Season 1)

Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Joanna Calo, Andrew Law, David Hyman, Joe Mande, Jessica Chaffin

“Only Murders in the Building” (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Ted Lasso” (Season 2)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“Dopesick”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Mare of Easttown”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

​​”The Underground Railroad”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“WandaVision”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“The White Lotus”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“8-Bit Christmas”

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a. & Trevor White, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a.

“Come From Away”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Oslo”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Single All The Way”

Producer: Joel S. Rice, p.g.a.

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“60 Minutes” (Season 54)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Allen v. Farrow” (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Queer Eye” (Season 6)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Season 27)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 8)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Season 7)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 47)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“America’s Got Talent” (Season 16)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Nailed It!” (Seasons 5 & 6)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 13)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Top Chef” (Season 18)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“The Voice” (Season 20)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

“Ascension”

Producers: Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell

“The First Wave”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Flee”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“In The Same Breath”

Producers: Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Julie Goldman & Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn

“The Rescue”

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Simple As Water”

Producers: Robin Hessman, Megan Mylan

“Summer Of Soul” (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Producers: Joseph Patel, p.g.a., David Dinerstein, p.g.a., Robert Fyvolent, p.g.a.

“Writing With Fire”

Producers: Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh

