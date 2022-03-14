Power of ‘Dog’: Early PVOD Release of Channing Tatum Hit Scores Big

The heartwarming comedy starring and co-directed by Tatum has a brief moment of #1 triumph before the PVOD arrival of "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

After three weekends in theaters, an unexpectedly early release of “Dog” (United Artists/$19.99) received a strong initial response with three #1 slots on charts ranked by revenue (Vudu) and by total transactions (iTunes and Google).

The Channing Tatum co-directed and starring film is #4 in theaters this weekend, down only 13 percent and approaching $50 million. That made it seem like a prime candidate for extended exclusive play and its studio has not been particularly aggressive on early PVOD. “No Time to Die” did appear after 30 days, but since then both “House of Gucci” and “Licorice Pizza” had two-month windows before going to home platforms. It is one of two new PVOD releases from UA: “Cyrano” ($19.99) came out after only its second weekend.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony/$19.99) debuts on Tuesday, a week ahead of the previously announced release date. It is certain to displace “Dog” and dominate the charts, as it did in theaters. On iTunes, it’s already at #2 from preorders.

The home market got the new product it’s been waiting for this week, but the results reflect the weak recent theatrical release schedule. Only “Dog” reached the lists that count by volume rather than revenue.

The ranking among the new titles is curious. “The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros./$19.99) is best at #4. As the last of the studio’s 2021 same-day HBO Max films, it is coming out on PVOD late and delays VOD release until weeks later. Initially available only as a 48-hour rental, it now has downloading capacity. That’s a big deal for core fans of the franchise.

“Marry Me” (Universal/$19.99) is #6 on Vudu. Apart from not being a big draw in theaters, it also streamed on Peacock day and date. Its PVOD release is consistent with the studio’s release pattern after three weekends. “Nightmare Alley” (Disney/$19.99) is #8 after already streaming on HBO Max and Hulu. “Cyrano” followed there at #9.

“Sing 2” (Universal/$19.99), “Scream” (Paramount/$4.99), and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sony/$5.99) joined “Dog” as placing across the board. “Sing 2,” now in its third month and still at $19.99, completed its 13th weekend in theaters still at #8. This is a case of successful symmetrical coexistence at its best.

“The Adam Project,” reteaming Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds, was an immediate #1 on Netflix’s movie list. The high- profile original comedy could settle in for a strong run. Beyond that, Netflix had an odd week. Four films all placed #1 on different days. Netflix Original potboiler “The Weekend Away” starring Leighton Meester was the top film last Monday; now it’s #9. “Shrek 2” had one day on top, then 2007 Mark Wahlberg thriller “Shooter” was best for two days before “Adam.”

Sustaining strong interest is “A Madea Homecoming,” Tyler Perry’s first effort for Netflix. It is still in the top four in its third week. “The Bombardment,” another new original, is #9. It’s the second title from Denmark (after “Against the Ice”) to place in two weeks. Of note is its director, Ole Bornedal, known for his two “Nightwatch” films and “Deliver Us from Evil.” This film tells the tragic story of a World War II British bombing mission that accidentally hit a school and killed scores of people.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for March 14. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. Dog (United Artists) – $19.99

2. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $19.99 (pre-orders)

3. House of Gucci (United Artists) – $5.99

4. Sing 2 (Universal) – $19.99

5. Belfast (Focus) – $5.99

6. Scream (Paramount) – $4.99

7. King Richard (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

8. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

9. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

10. American Underdog (Lionsgate) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Dog (United Artists) – $19.99

2. Scream (Paramount) – $4.99

3. Sing 2 (Universal) – $19.99

4. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

5. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

6. The House of Gucci (United Artists) – $5.99

7. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

8. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

9. The King’s Man (Disney) – $3.99

10. Blacklight (Open Road) – $19.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers March 7-13

1. Dog (United Artists) – $19.99

2. Sing 2 (Universal) – $19.99

3. Scream (Paramount) – $4.99

4. The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

5. Blacklight (Open Road) – $19.99

6. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

7. Marry Me (Universal) – $19.99

8. Nightmare Alley (Disney) – $19.99

9. Cyrano (United Artists) – $19.99

10. American Underdog (Lionsgate) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, March 14; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top ten on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. The Adam Project (2022 Netflix original)

2. Shrek (2001 theatrical release)

3. Shooter (2007 theatrical release)

4. A Madea Homecoming (2022 Netflix original)

5. Shrek 2 (2004 theatrical release)

6. Dunkirk (2017 theatrical release)

7. Coach Carter (2005 theatrical release)

8. The Bombardment (2022 Danish original)

9. The Weekend Away (2022 Netflix original)

10. 21 (2008 theatrical release)

