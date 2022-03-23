Rachel Zegler Confirmed to Present at Oscars, Plus Venus and Serena Williams, Jacob Elordi, and More

Now confirmed after some uncertainty about her invite, Zegler will be joined by the likes of Josh Brolin, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, and J.K. Simmons.

After much ado over whether or not she would be invited to the ceremony at all, “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler has now been confirmed as a presenter at the 94th annual Academy Awards, taking place this Sunday, March 27 and to be broadcast on ABC beginning at 5 pm PT. Did Zegler’s invite get lost in the mail? The actress, who plays Maria in Steven Spielberg’s Best Picture-nominated revamp of the beloved musical and next leads Disney’s live-action “Snow White,” revealed earlier this week that she wasn’t originally asked to attend the ceremony.

But now she’s set to take to the Oscars stage as a presenter, along with Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, and Serena and Venus Williams (previously singled out by Jane Campion in a controversial Critics Choice Awards speech), as the Academy announced on Wednesday evening. Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa are also confirmed to present.

It was reported earlier that the “Dune” co-stars may be emceeing the eight pre-telecast awards, controversially cut from the live broadcast: best documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and sound.

This marks the final wave of presenters to be announced by the Academy before Sunday.

They’ll all be joining a lineup of teleprompter readers that so far, as previously announced, also includes DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, Tony Hawk, Bill Murray, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater, and Shaun White.

Also presenting are Samuel L. Jackson, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Shawn Mendes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tyler Perry, and “The Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey.

Daniel Kaluuya (last year’s Best Supporting Actor winner for “Judas and the Black Messiah”), Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong’o (Best Supporting Actress winner for “12 Years a Slave”), Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, and John Travolta (perhaps an “Adele Dazeem” repeat? ) will also unveil honors on the Dolby Theatre stage on Sunday.

Other presenters include Oscars 2022 also-ran Lady Gaga, Ruth E. Carter (Oscar-winning costume designer of “Black Panther”), Anthony Hopkins (last year’s Best Actor winner for “The Father”), Lily James, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek (Best Actor winner for “Bohemian Rhapsody”), Uma Thurman, Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, and Yuh-Jung Youn.

Will Packer and Shayla Cowan produce this year’s Oscars show.

On the musical end, Beyoncé will be performing “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” for which she is nominated alongside DIXSON, from a rumored-to-be-remote set. Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas will be performing their nominee “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name. As will Sebastián Yatra for “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto.” Meanwhile, ever-the-Oscar-underdog, 13-time-nominee Diane Warren’s “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” will be performed by Reba McEntire.

