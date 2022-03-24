‘Roar’ Trailer: Nicole Kidman and Issa Rae Have Secrets in Apple TV+’s Darkly Comic Ensemble Series

Cynthia Erivo, Betty Gilpin, Alison Brie, Merritt Weaver, and more also star as women with eccentric secrets in the anthology series.

You’re going to hear these A-list women roar.

Apple TV+ anthology series “Roar,” based on author Cecelia Ahern’s short story collection of the same name, premieres April 15. The series is the latest book-to-screen adaptation spearheaded by Nicole Kidman, who stars in the series and also executive produces.

Check out the trailer below.

Brought to Apple TV+ by the team behind “GLOW,” “Roar” tells the stories of eight women who are all battling unique plights. Betty Gilpin stars as The Woman Who Was Kept on a Shelf, an elevated pedestal constructed by her husband, played by Daniel Dae Kim.

Meanwhile, Meera Syal attempts to “return” her own husband at a grocery store, while Alison Brie solves her own murder — while commenting on how handsome the killer (Hugh Dancy) is.

Issa Rae returns to TV following the final season of “Insecure” as The Woman Who Disappeared, with all of her creative film ideas silenced by her male counterparts, including Nick Kroll. Meanwhile, Merritt Wever falls in love with a duck, and Cynthia Erivo finds mysterious bite marks all over her body. Elsewhere, Kara Hayward and Fivel Stewart star in a Western-inspired segment of the series, and Kidman rounds out the core cast as The Woman Who Ate Photographs, presumably to remember the moments behind the snapshots.

The dark comedy debuts with all eight episodes April 15. The series is the first show by creators and co-showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive under their overall deal with Apple TV+.

The “feminist fables” span genres from magical realism to psychological horror, placing ordinary women in hauntingly extraordinary circumstances to showcase a universal struggle.

Each installment of the anthology series will also feature notable supporting stars like Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Chris Lowell, Ego Nwodim, Griffin Matthews, Peter Facinelli, Simon Baker, Jillian Bell, Bernard White, Justin Kirk, and more

Actress Kidman executive produces alongside Per Saari and their Emmy Award-winning Blossom Films. Emmy Award–winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Allie Goss executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Creators Flahive and Mensch serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Author Cecelia Ahern executive produces through Greenlight Go and Theresa Park executive produces for her Per Capita Productions. “Roar” is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.

“Roar” premieres Friday, April 15 on Apple TV+.

