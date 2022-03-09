Robert Pattinson on Why His Bruce Wayne in ‘The Batman’ Isn’t a Playboy

"It made the character almost make more sense," Pattinson said of foregoing the womanizer alter ego.

Well, Robert Pattinson did warn us that his Bruce Wayne is a “weirdo,” and it seems like no romantic relationship could fill his hollow, heart-shaped box.

Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” promised a new take on the Caped Crusader, and the action thriller delivered to the tune of a $128.5 million domestic opening weekend box office. Yet while “The Batman” had Bruce’s usual gadgets and destinations — Batmobile, Arkham Asylum, the Iceberg lounge — it was lacking one accessory for the Wayne billionaire: arm candy.

“When you think about Bruce Wayne, you kind of think he’s a playboy, and then that’s how he disguises himself, so no one knows he’s Batman. As soon as you take that away, it made the character almost make more sense,” Pattinson told Entertainment Weekly.

In fact, a lack of a playboy persona made Bruce made relatable, per Pattinson. “There’s something about a person who would be able to delineate three incredibly distinct personalities, and then just being able to switch them as an outfit at will,” he said. “That’s really way more sociopathic than someone who doesn’t really have much more control over it and is compelled to put this suit on. It’s kind of out of his control a little bit.”

Pattinson continued, “Also, it made more sense with the grieving process as well if he hasn’t gotten over being the 10-year-old boy who, in his mind, let his parents die. What he feels is himself, he thinks is an incredibly weak and vulnerable child, and he needs to have an entirely different alter ego to survive himself, let alone fight all the criminals of Gotham.”

Pattinson’s Batman does share a few sparks with Selina Kyle aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) but otherwise, Bruce is holed up in the Wayne manor, alone with Alfred (Andy Serkis) and their housekeeper… not really the makings of a lothario

Pattinson previously told GQ in a March cover story that he viewed Bruce as “kind of a weirdo” both in and out of the Batsuit. “In this, it’s sort of implied that he’s had a bit of a breakdown,” Pattinson said. “But this thing he’s doing, it’s not even working,” Pattinson said. “Like, it’s two years into it, and the crime has gotten worse since Bruce started being Batman. The people of Gotham think that he’s just another symptom of how shit everything is.” It’s only fitting then that Bruce’s love life is also nonexistent in “The Batman.”

