‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 Teaser: Netflix Reveals First Footage, April Release for Natasha Lyonne’s Return

Netflix just released fresh footage from Season 2 of the time-bending mortality-contemplating series. It premieres April 20.

Life is like a box of timelines, and now “Russian Doll” is introducing another one.

Netflix’s hit series, starring and executive produced by Natasha Lyonne, returns for Season 2 this spring. Lyonne stars as Nadia, who escaped mortality’s time loop along with Alan (Charlie Barnett) in the first season. Now, Season 2 picks up four years later and promises to dive deeper into the existential themes of mortality by way of dark comedy and sci-fi explanations. The new season is set to premiere April 20.

The teaser trailer shows Nadia falling asleep in a warped subway, only to walk upstairs, through dirt, into a graveyard. “When the universe fucks with you, let it,” she says while doing a shot of alcohol.

“Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations,” the official synopsis reads. “At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.” The Emmy-winning show returns with Lyonne serving as showrunner and executive producer, and is also executive produced by Alex Buono, Amy Poehler (Paper Kite Productions), Leslye Headland, Lilly Burns (Jax Media), Tony Hernandez (Jax Media), Dave Becky (3 Arts), Kate Arend (Paper Kite Productions), Regina Corrado, and Allison Silverman. The first season premiered in 2019, with IndieWire’s Ben Travers calling the genre-bending series a “quick hit of brilliance” thanks to Lyonne. ” ‘Russian Doll’ must be treated like its namesake: Unpacking it over and over again will reveal fresh insights,” Travers wrote in his review. “Each piece is worth admiring for different reasons, and each episode offers its own rewards. We’ll be talking about this first season for quite some time, so don’t forget to take a moment and appreciate how well it all comes together. Hell, just appreciate that Headland, Lyonne, and Poehler told their story in eight episodes that never run longer than 29 minutes. Great things come in small packages, and this marvelous matryoshka is no different.” Check out the Season 2 teaser below.

