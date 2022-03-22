Sandra Bullock Is ‘Still Embarrassed’ by ‘Speed 2’: It ‘Makes No Sense’

Twenty-five years later and "Speed 2" is still a bumpy memory for Bullock.

Sandra Bullock reportedly gave up on sequels thanks to the car (boat?) crash at the box office that was “Speed 2.”

The 1997 follow-up film was so devastating that even Bullock is still thinking about its lack of fandom 25 years later.

“I have one [that] no one came around to and I’m still embarrassed I was in. It’s called ‘Speed 2,'” Bullock told Too Fab while promoting her new film, “The Lost City.” “I’ve been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island.”

Bullock continued, “That’s one I wished I hadn’t done and no fans came around, that I know of, except for you,” telling the reporter. Her “Lost City” co-star Daniel Radcliffe, whose famed franchise “Harry Potter” relied on sequels, chimed in to console Bullock.

“I feel like it had a kind of cult love as well,” Radcliffe said, before Bullock countered him.

“Very quiet. Like five people,” Bullock joked. “Him and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island.”

Related 'The Lost City' Review: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's Chemistry Carries Charming Jungle Comedy

'The Batman' Previews Were Half of 'Spider-Man,' but It Will Gross More than All Other March Films Combined Related From 'Nymphomaniac' to 'Shortbus,' a History of Unsimulated Sex Scenes in 32 Films

Oscars 2022: Best Production Design Predictions

“Speed 2: Cruise Control” followed Annie (Bullock) and her new boyfriend (Jason Patric), who try to stop a Caribbean cruise ship from crashing into an oil tanker. “Speed” star Keanu Reeves famously turned down the sequel, despite the original film’s box office success and Oscar wins for Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

Reeves later revealed he was put in “movie jail” by 20th Century Fox for exiting the film. Jason Patric instead starred opposite Bullock as her new love interest.

“At the time, I didn’t respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved ‘Speed,’ but an ocean liner?” Reeves recalled in December 2021. “I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right.”

The experience with “Speed 2” left Bullock questioning sequels as a whole. Her “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Dangerous” film also was critically panned.

“Mine are all stinkers,” Bullock said of her sequel career. “The Proposal” star has also previously called both sequels “horrible” and revealed she instated a rule for her career because of it.

“I had a ‘no sequel’ rule when I didn’t have the benefit of fighting for what I really wanted,” Bullock said to Variety at 2022 SXSW. “I feel like, in my old age, I’m learning to fight for the things that I think would be best on-screen — and I don’t care who comes away from the meeting angry.”

As for a “Lost City” follow-up?

“I don’t know that I’d want to do a sequel, but look — we had Dana Fox as a writer. If Dana Fox could come up with something brilliant…there you go,” Bullock teased.

“The Lost City” opens in theaters on March 25.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.