‘Scream’ Skips PVOD to Soar at $4.99 but ‘West Side Story’ Barely Registers with At-Home Rentals

Liam Neeson thriller "Blacklight" is stronger on VOD than "West Side Story" and "Licorice Pizza," all of which debuted this week at $19.99.

Three recent theatrical films infused the VOD market this week, but each took different routes for very different results. Paramount’s “Scream” performed best with a surprising strategy: Debuting at $4.99 after about 45 days in theaters, the franchise reboot skipped a higher-price initial offering. It also comes before the likely imminent streaming release via Paramount+. The film took two of the #1 slots this week.

Vudu, where “Scream” is #1 for the week, ranks by revenue spent. That means it had more than four times as many transactions as #2, “Sing 2” (Universal), which costs $19.99 (lowered this week from $24.99). That’s a strong showing.

“Sing 2” has spent nearly two months on the charts. Still #6 in theaters this weekend, it has been among the top PVOD titles daily since its debut. Along with “Scream,” it is one of four titles to place on all three charts. “Blacklight” (Open Road/$19.99), on PVOD after its third weekend, joined long-running “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sony/$6.99) as across-the-board entries.

“West Side Story” (Disney/$19.99) was the third new entry, but Steven Spielberg’s musical remake made a home debut consistent with its weak theatrical performance. It’s #10 on Vudu, and absent everywhere else. The likely main reason is its parallel streaming availability on both HBO Max and Hulu thanks to its roots as as 20th Century Fox production.

Among the seven Best Picture nominees that weren’t streaming originals, five of them placed on one or more charts this week. (Disney’s “Nightmare Alley” is available on HBO Max and Hulu, but not on VOD.) That’s far better Oscar representation than what’s currently available in theaters at the moment. “Licorice Pizza” (United Artists) is also new this week, taking two #9 spots. Unlike “West Side Story,” it’s unavailable on streaming.

Focus Features

“Belfast” (Focus/$5.99) and “King Richard” (Warner Bros./$5.99) both reduced their prices this week, with Kenneth Branagh’s film reaching #4 at iTunes. “Dune” (Warner Bros./$5.99) continues its months-long strong run. “Drive My Car” (Janus/$5.99), which skipped PVOD and is also showing on HBO Max, isn’t listed among top titles anywhere — unsurprising, as a three-hour subtitled film. That is similar to “Parallel Mothers” (Sony Classics/$19.99), which has not shown traction since it was released a few weeks ago.

Netflix, as usual, has a new top performer. “The Weekend Away,” a thriller starring Leighton Meester about a vacation to Croatia gone bad, is this week’s #1. It was directed by Australian Kim Farrant, previously known for her film “Strangeland” with Nicole Kidman. Still strong at #2 and doing better in its second week than many Netflix originals is “A Madea Homecoming.”

The Netflix top 10 is otherwise mostly older theatrical releases, led by two “Shrek” titles in third and fourth places. The site still relies on other studios’ titles, particularly animated hits. Rights expire.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for March 7. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. Sing 2 (Universal) – $19.99

2. Scream (Paramount) – $4.99

3. House of Gucci (United Artists) – $5.99

4. Belfast (Focus) – $5.99

5. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

6. King Richard (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

7. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

8. Blacklight (Open Road) – $19.99

9. Licorice Pizza (United Artists) – $19.99

10. American Underdog (Lionsgate) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Scream (Paramount) – $4.99

2. Sing 2 (Universal) – $19.99

3. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

4. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

5. The House of Gucci (United Artists) – $5.99

6. The King’s Man (Disney) – $3.99

7. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

8. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

9. Blacklight (Open Road) – $19.99

10. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (Sony) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers February 28 – March 6

1. Scream (Paramount) – $4.99

2. Sing 2 (Universal) – $19.99

3. Blacklight (Open Road) – $19.99

4. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

5. Eternals (Disney) – $5.99

6. House of Gucci (United Artists) – $5.99

7. American Underdog (Lionsgate) – $5.99

8. King Richard (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

9. Licorice Pizza (United Artists) – $19.99

10. West Side Story (Disney) – $19.99

Llc/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, March 7; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top ten on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. The Weekend Away (2022 Netflix original)

2. A Madea Homecoming (2022 Netflix original)

3. Shrek 2 (2004 theatrical release)

4. Shrek (2001 theatrical release)

5. Just Like Heaven (2005 theatrical release)

6. 21 Bridges (2019 theatrical release)

7. Against the Ice (2022 Danish original release)

8. Shooter (2007 theatrical release)

9. Coach Carter (2005 theatrical release)

10. The Green Mile (1999 theatrical release)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.