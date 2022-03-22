Simon Rex ‘Wasn’t Allowed’ to Keep His Museum-Worthy ‘Red Rocket’ Prosthetic Penis

"We somehow got away with it for eight months. It was just time to let people know," said Rex, who kept it a secret until recently whether a prosthesis was involved.

Even Simon Rex’s personal “Red Rocket” is a work of art.

Since the film premiered at Cannes, there’s been much ado about the actor’s manhood as seen on the screen — including at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, where Rex won Best Male Lead.

“I finally had to let it be known,” Rex told People about the prosthetic.

Rex plays former porn star-turned-con man Mikey Saber in Sean Baker’s “Red Rocket.” The pandemic-shot film features a slew of nude scenes for Rex, who got his start as a model for Calvin Klein, Levi’s, and Versace before appearing in the “Scary Movie” franchise and “What I Like About You.”

While at the 33rd Producers Guild of America Awards, Rex explained that he “wasn’t allowed” to take home his favorite phallic prop.

“I don’t think that was an option, but it will be in a museum one day,” Rex joked.

Perhaps the official Academy Museum of Motion Pictures? “I like that idea,” Rex added.

The “surreal” production behind “Red Rocket” led to the “amazing highlight” of Rex’s career — and a memorable member.

“I just had fun with it, and me and Sean Baker…we agreed that we were going to keep it mysterious, and not say whether or not that was really me naked,” Rex said. “And at that point, after we won the Spirit Award, I said, ‘It’s time to tell people.’ We did this for eight months. We somehow got away with it for eight months. It was just time to let people know.”

Rex continued about the film’s success, “Sometimes I just start laughing. I’ll be in a hotel room by myself and I just start cracking up because it’s kind of like, life is just a big cosmic joke. And how is this happening now? And I still think I’m just reeling from it all.”

The actor told IndieWire that the rave reviews for “Red Rocket” caught him by surprise.

“I’m used to being the guy from ‘Scary Movie’ and doing comedic stuff. And, ‘Oh, you’re funny.’ But it’s never been like, ‘Wow, what a great film. Great job,'” Rex said. “This one’s a different experience for me; I never quite had the praise and respect from peers and people that are the cinephiles, and it feels good to get validated for what you do.”

And with a little push from Rex’s prosthetic penis, “Red Rocket” came out on top.

