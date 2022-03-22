‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Tops Every VOD Chart After 13 Weeks in Theaters

"Marry Me" and "The Cursed" debut, "Dog" is still strong, and Netflix Originals make up 50 percent of its top 10.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony/$19.99) debuted on home platforms nearly 13 weeks after its release in theaters. That’s a long time, by any standard — pre-Covid, 70-75 days was typical for even the biggest films — and is a testament to Sony’s emphasis on theatrical play as the sole major studio to not have its own streamer. Although other studios thrive with PVOD play to some degree, Sony may benefit the most.

As “No Way Home” nears the $800 million mark, it would be shocking if the Marvel movie didn’t debut at #1 on PVOD across the board. It’s likely to remain there for a long time, in part because “Uncharted” (also Sony, still #3 in its fifth box-office weekend) won’t appear for a while. The PVOD future for “The Batman” is uncertain, although the Warner Bros. title is expected to land on HBO Max April 19.

Two other recent releases debuted on PVOD. “Marry Me” (Universal) and “The Cursed” (LD), both $19.99, each appear on two of the three charts we follow. The former is curious since it comes after a more than a month of playing for free on Universal’s Peacock.

Four other titles swept the charts. Last week’s #1 “Dog” (United Artists/$19.99) dropped it second week but still holds two #2s “Sing 2” (Universal/$19.99) remains among the top five everywhere, now in its third month as a home option. “The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros./$5.99, lower price this week) and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sony/$5.99) also placed on all.

A few days after stockholders approved the Amazon/MGM merger, three recent United Artists titles are high on VOD charts, after initial impact in theaters. Apart from “Dog,” “Licorice Pizza” (now $5.99, as high as #2 on iTunes) and long-running “House of Gucci” ($5.99, #3 on Google Play) bring more revenue to a company that has not clarified its streaming commitment.

Oscar nominees “Licorice Pizza,” “Belfast” (Focus/$5.99), and “King Richard” (Warner Bros./$5.99) are all on at least one top 10. In the top 20 at iTunes since its release last Tuesday has been “The Worst Person in the World” (Neon/$5.99). That’s a better showing than “Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classics/$19.99) or “Drive My Car” (Janus).

On the streaming side, there’s little sense of the performance of Pixar’s “Turning Red” on Disney+. According to streaming app Reelgood, which ranks movies and TV shows based on data from its 5 million U.S. users’ real-time interactions on the platform, reports “Turning Red” was the #2 movie for its first week and “The Adam Project,” the Shawn Levy/Ryan Reynolds Netflix original was #1. That would suggest a win for Netflix that might be more important than any Oscar success on Sunday. Too soon for any data is Adrian Lyne’s “Deep Water” with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, which debuted on Hulu on Friday.

Netflix

The Netflix chart is a bumper crop of originals: “Black Crab,” a Swedish thriller starring Noomi Rapace, is currently #2. The #3 is “Rescued by Ruby,” a dog-centered story directed by Katherine Bigelow contemporary Katt Shea (“Stripped to Kill,” “Poison Ivy”). “Windfall,” a thriller with Jason Segal, Lily Collins, and current Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons, is #5.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for March 21. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $19.99

2. Licorice Pizza (United Artists) – $5.99

3. House of Gucci (United Artists) – $5.99

4. Sing 2 (Universal) – $19.99

5. Dog (United Artists) – $19.99

6. Belfast (Focus) – $5.99

7. King Richard (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

8. The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

9. Marry Me (Universal) – $19.99

10. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $19.99

2. Dog (United Artists) – $19.99

3. Scream (Paramount) – $4.99

4. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

5. Sing 2 (Universal) – $19.99

6. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

7. Licorice Pizza (United Artists) – $5.99

8. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Sony) – $3.99

9. The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

10. The House of Gucci (United Artists) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers March 14-20

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $19.99

2. Dog (United Artists) – $19.99

3. Sing 2 (Universal) – $19.99

4. Marry Me (Universal) – $19.99

5. The Cursed (LD) – $19.99

6. The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

7. American Underdog (Lionsgate) – $5.99

8. Scream (Paramount) – $4.99

9. Blacklight (Open Road) – $19.99

10. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, March 21; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top ten on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. The Adam Project (2022 Netflix original)

2. Black Crab (2022 Netflix original)

3. Rescued by Ruby (2022 Netflix original)

4. A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014 theatrical release)

5. Windfall (2022 Netflix original)

6. London Has Fallen (2016 theatrical release)

7. Shrek (2001 theatrical release)

8. Shrek 2 (2004 theatrical release)

9. A Madea Homecoming (2022 Netflix original)

10. Despicable Me 2 (2013 theatrical release)

