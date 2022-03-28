‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Dominates VOD Again, but Here’s Your Oscar Surge

Oscar winners "Dune," "Belfast," and "King Richard" all placed high on VOD this week; so did "Licorice Pizza."

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony/$19.99) scored a second of what will be likely many weeks atop VOD charts. That comes after the film reached $800 million in domestic box office and it’s about to enter its fifth month in theaters.

Little else changed this week, with fewer films than usual finding positions on all three iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu charts. “Sing 2” (Universal/$19.99), high on all charts again, has spent more than three months at a $19.99 or higher. Like “Spider-Man,” it still ranked in the top 10 this weekend.

“Dog” (United Artists/$19.99), a much more recent release and #7 in theaters, was the third across-the-board placer. The only new entry of note was “Panama” (Saban/$6.99), an action thriller about an arms dealer in the country during the invasion. It costars Mel Gibson, with Mark Neveldine (“Crank,” “Gamer”) directing. It placed on two charts.

Four Best Picture nominees showed up on at least one chart. “Dune” (Warner Bros./$7.99) benefited from a just-reduced price (like “Sing 2,” it had phenomenal higher-priced interest) was #2 at Google Play. “Licorice Pizza” (United Artists) placed third at iTunes. “Belfast” (Focus/$5.99) and “King Richard” (Warner Bros./$5.99) were #2 and #4, respectively, on iTunes.

Speaking of Denis Villeneuve, “Blade Runner 2049” showed up at #1 at Netflix, displacing Ryan Reynolds vehicle “The Adam Project” after two weeks. Long-term deals Netflix made years ago; Warner Bros., like Universal (“Despicable Me”) and Disney (“Shrek”), continue to be the source for much of the streamer’s most-watched movies.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for March 28. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $19.99

2. Belfast (Focus) – $5.99

3. Licorice Pizza (United Artists) – $5.99

4. King Richard (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

5. Sing 2 (Universal) – $19.99

6. House of Gucci (United Artists) – $5.99

7. Dog (United Artists) – $19.99

8. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $7.99

9. Panama (Saban) – $6.99

10. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

Google Play

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $19.99

2. Dune (Universal) – $7.99

3. Dog (United Artists) – $19.99

4. Sing 2 (Universal) – $19.99

5. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

6. Scream (Paramount) – $4.99

7. Licorice Pizza (United Artists) – $5.99

8. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

9. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Sony) – $3.99

10. The House of Gucci (United Artists) – $5.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers March 21-27

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony) – $19.99

2. Dog (United Artists) – $19.99

3. Sing 2 (Universal) – $19.99

4. The Cursed (LD) – $19.99

5. Blacklight (Open Road) – $19.99

6. Scream (Paramount) – $4.99

7. Panama (Saban) – $6.99

8. The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

9. The Godfather (Paramount) – $2.99

10. Marry Me (Universal) – $19.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, March 28; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top ten on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Blade Runner 2049 (2017 theatrical release)

2. The Adam Project (2022 Netflix original)

3. Black Crab (2022 Netflix original)

4. A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014 theatrical release)

5. Rescued by Ruby (2022 Netflix original)

6. Shrek (2001 theatrical release)

7. Despicable Me 2 (2013 theatrical release)

8. Shrek 2 (2004 theatrical release)

9. A Madea Homecoming (2022 Netflix original)

10. King of Thieves (2018 theatrical release)

