SXSW Unveils 2022 Award Winners for Feature Film, Shorts, Episodic, and More

James Morosini's "I Love My Dad" starring Patton Oswalt won the festival's top juried feature film award, with audience awards still on their way.

The 2022 jury and special award winners of the 29th SXSW Film Festival were unveiled on Tuesday night out of Austin, Texas. Feature films receiving jury awards were selected from the narrative and documentary competitions. Juried awards for shorts, design, and XR experience were also announced.

Special awards announced included: Louis Black “Lone Star” Award, Adobe Editing Award, Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award, ZEISS Cinematography Award, the Mailchimp Support the Shorts Award, and the Fandor New Voices Award.

All 2022 film categories will be eligible for category-specific audience awards, which will be certified by the accounting firm of Maxwell Locke & Ritter. Online screenings and audience award voting will conclude 9 a.m. CT on Monday, March 21. Winners will be announced via sxsw.com that week.

“It was extraordinary to gather together in person again after so long and we are so grateful to the filmmakers and audience who joined us at SXSW 2022 in Austin for our first in-person event since 2019,” said Janet Pierson, VP, Director of Film. “The program was celebrated across the board and tonight we get to give a special shout-out to the award winners.”

Related Quentin Tarantino Saved Michelle Yeoh from an Existential Crisis: 'I Was Coming Back to Life'

'Under the Influence' Review: Casey Neistat's David Dobrik Doc Is a Bone-Chilling Look at Living for Views Related 'Zodiac' Turns 15: Behind-the-Scenes Facts You Didn't Know About the David Fincher Movie

The Best Sexy Movies of the 21st Century, from 'Y Tu Mamá También' to 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'

Feature Film Grand Jury Awards

Narrative Feature Competition

Winner: “I Love My Dad”

Director/Screenwriter: James Morosini, Producers: Bill Stertz, Patton Oswalt, Sean O’Grady, Dane Eckerle, Phil Keefe, Daniel Brandt, Sam Slater

Special Jury Recognition for Extraordinary Cinematic Vision

Cast and Crew, “It is In Us All”

Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance

Elizaveta Yankovskaya, “Nika”

Documentary Feature Competition

Winner: “Master of Light”

Director: Rosa Ruth Boesten, Producers: Roger Ross Williams, Anousha Nzume, Ilja Roomans

Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling

“Bad Axe”

Director: David Siev, Producers: Jude Harris, Diane Quon, Katarina Vasquez, David Siev

Special Jury Recognition for Acting in a Documentary

Steve Glew, “Pez Outlaw”

Courtesy SXSW

Short Film Grand Jury Awards

Narrative Short Competition

Winner: “All the Crows in the World”

Director/Screenwriter: Tang Yi, Producer: Haozheng Li

Special Jury Recognition for Directing and Community Filmmaking

“Glitter Ain’t Gold”

Director/Screenwriter: Christian Nolan Jones, Producers: Maia Miller, T. Popps, O. Valerie Nicolas

Special Jury Recognition for Outstanding Performances

“Aphrodite Armstrong,” Kyle Riggs, West By God

Documentary Short Competition

Winner: “Long Line of Ladies”

Directors: Rayka Zehtabchi, Shaandiin Tome, Producers: Garrett Schiff, Pimm Tripp-Allen, Rayka Zehtabchi, Sam Davis, Dana Kurth

Special Jury Recognition for Visual Reflection

“not even for a moment do things stand still”

Director: Jamie Meltzer, Producers: Annie Marr, Jamie Meltzer, Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg

Midnight Shorts

Winner: “Moshari”

Director/Screenwriter: Nuhash Humayun, Producers: Bushra Afreen, Nuhash Humayun

Special Jury Recognition for Powerful “Short Trip”

“Omi”

Director: Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, Screenwriters: Tamar Bird, Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, Producer: Tamar Bird

Animated Shorts

Winner: “Bestia”

Director: Hugo Covarrubias, Screenwriters: Martín Erazo, Hugo Covarrubias, Producers: Tevo Díaz, Hugo Covarrubias

Special Jury Recognition for Unexpected Emotion:

“Les Larmes de la Seine”

Directors/Screenwriters: Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard, Producer: Carlos De Carvalho

Special Jury Recognition for Visceral Storytelling

“Something in the Garden”

Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Marcos Sánchez

Music Videos

Winner: Desirée Dawson – “Meet Me At the Light”

Director/Screenwriter: Alexander Farah

Special Jury Recognition for Going the Extra Mile

Myd – “Let You Speak”

Director/Screenwriter: Dan Carr

Texas Shorts

Winner: “Folk Frontera”

Directors: Alejandra Vasquez, Sam Osborn

Special Jury Recognition for Vision

“Birds”

Director/Screenwriter: Katherine Propper, Producer: Sophia Loffreda

Texas High School Shorts

Winner: “Honeybee”

Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Emilio Vazquez Reyes

Special Jury Recognition for Artistic Expression

“It’s Getting Bad Again”

Director/Screenwriter: Sarah Reyes, Producers: Sarah Reyes, Kenneth Rogers

Episodic Pilot Competition

Winner: “Something Undone”

Special Jury Recognition for Unique Vision in Writing and Directing: My Year of Dicks

Showrunner: Pamela Ribon, Directors: Sara Gunnarsdóttir, Screenwriter: Pamela Ribon, Producer: Jeanette Jeanenne

SXSW Film Design Awards Presented by Adobe

Poster Design Competition

Winner: “More Than I Remember”

Designer: Yen Tan, Maya Edelman

Special Jury Recognition: “The Sentence of Michael Thompson”

Designer: Juan Miguel Marin

Title Design Competition

“Foundation” Title Sequence

Designer: Ronnie Koff

Company: Imaginary Forces

“A beautifully constructed sequence that encapsulates the show’s futuristic setting as humans have colonized the galaxy. Using a particle system to form these incredible images each frame is a visual triumph as we journey through this vibrant main title.”

Special Jury Recognition

“The White Lotus” Title Sequence

Designers: Katrina Crawford, Mark Bashore

Company: Plains of Yonder

XR Experience competition

Winner: “On the Morning You Wake (To the End of the World)”

Directors: Dr. Jamaica Heolomeleikalani Osorio, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Pierre Zandrowicz, Arnaud Colinart, Screenwriters: Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Jamaica Heolimeleikalani Osorio, Producers: Arnaud Colinart, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Jo-Jo Ellison

Special Jury Recognition for Immersive Storytelling

“(Hi)story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow”

Directors: Quentin Darras, Gaëlle Mourre, Screenwriter: Gaëlle Mourre, Producers: Charlotte Mikkelborg, Gaëlle Mourre

SXSW Special Awards

Fandor New Voices Award

Presented to: “What We Leave Behind”

Director: Iliana Sosa, Producers: Emma D. Miller, Iliana Sosa, Isidore Bethel (co-producer)

Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award

Presented to: “Chee$e”

Director/Screenwriter: Damian Marcano, Producer: Alexa Marcano

Adobe Editing Award

Presented to: “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Editor: Paul Rogers

Louis Black “Lone Star” Award

Winner: “What We Leave Behind”

Director: Iliana Sosa, Producers: Emma D. Miller, Iliana Sosa, Isidore Bethel (co-producer)

ZEISS Cinematography Award

Winner: “A Vanishing Fog”

Cinematographer: Gio Park

Mailchimp Support the Shorts Award

Presented to: “The Voice Actress”

Director/Screenwriter: Anna J. Takayama, Producer: Joe Skinner

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.