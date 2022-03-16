SXSW Unveils 2022 Award Winners for Feature Film, Shorts, Episodic, and More

The 2022 jury and special award winners of the 29th SXSW Film Festival were unveiled on Tuesday night out of Austin, Texas. Feature films receiving jury awards were selected from the narrative and documentary competitions. Juried awards for shorts, design, and XR experience were also announced.
Special awards announced included: Louis Black “Lone Star” Award, Adobe Editing Award, Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award, ZEISS Cinematography Award, the Mailchimp Support the Shorts Award, and the Fandor New Voices Award.
All 2022 film categories will be eligible for category-specific audience awards, which will be certified by the accounting firm of Maxwell Locke & Ritter. Online screenings and audience award voting will conclude 9 a.m. CT on Monday, March 21. Winners will be announced via sxsw.com that week.
“It was extraordinary to gather together in person again after so long and we are so grateful to the filmmakers and audience who joined us at SXSW 2022 in Austin for our first in-person event since 2019,” said Janet Pierson, VP, Director of Film. “The program was celebrated across the board and tonight we get to give a special shout-out to the award winners.”
Feature Film Grand Jury Awards
Narrative Feature Competition
Winner: “I Love My Dad”
Director/Screenwriter: James Morosini, Producers: Bill Stertz, Patton Oswalt, Sean O’Grady, Dane Eckerle, Phil Keefe, Daniel Brandt, Sam Slater
Special Jury Recognition for Extraordinary Cinematic Vision
Cast and Crew, “It is In Us All”
Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance
Elizaveta Yankovskaya, “Nika”
Documentary Feature Competition
Winner: “Master of Light”
Director: Rosa Ruth Boesten, Producers: Roger Ross Williams, Anousha Nzume, Ilja Roomans
Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling
“Bad Axe”
Director: David Siev, Producers: Jude Harris, Diane Quon, Katarina Vasquez, David Siev
Special Jury Recognition for Acting in a Documentary
Steve Glew, “Pez Outlaw”
Courtesy SXSW
Short Film Grand Jury Awards
Narrative Short Competition
Winner: “All the Crows in the World”
Director/Screenwriter: Tang Yi, Producer: Haozheng Li
Special Jury Recognition for Directing and Community Filmmaking
“Glitter Ain’t Gold”
Director/Screenwriter: Christian Nolan Jones, Producers: Maia Miller, T. Popps, O. Valerie Nicolas
Special Jury Recognition for Outstanding Performances
“Aphrodite Armstrong,” Kyle Riggs, West By God
Documentary Short Competition
Winner: “Long Line of Ladies”
Directors: Rayka Zehtabchi, Shaandiin Tome, Producers: Garrett Schiff, Pimm Tripp-Allen, Rayka Zehtabchi, Sam Davis, Dana Kurth
Special Jury Recognition for Visual Reflection
“not even for a moment do things stand still”
Director: Jamie Meltzer, Producers: Annie Marr, Jamie Meltzer, Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg
Midnight Shorts
Winner: “Moshari”
Director/Screenwriter: Nuhash Humayun, Producers: Bushra Afreen, Nuhash Humayun
Special Jury Recognition for Powerful “Short Trip”
“Omi”
Director: Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, Screenwriters: Tamar Bird, Kelly Fyffe-Marshall, Producer: Tamar Bird
Animated Shorts
Winner: “Bestia”
Director: Hugo Covarrubias, Screenwriters: Martín Erazo, Hugo Covarrubias, Producers: Tevo Díaz, Hugo Covarrubias
Special Jury Recognition for Unexpected Emotion:
“Les Larmes de la Seine”
Directors/Screenwriters: Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard, Producer: Carlos De Carvalho
Special Jury Recognition for Visceral Storytelling
“Something in the Garden”
Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Marcos Sánchez
Music Videos
Winner: Desirée Dawson – “Meet Me At the Light”
Director/Screenwriter: Alexander Farah
Special Jury Recognition for Going the Extra Mile
Myd – “Let You Speak”
Director/Screenwriter: Dan Carr
Texas Shorts
Winner: “Folk Frontera”
Directors: Alejandra Vasquez, Sam Osborn
Special Jury Recognition for Vision
“Birds”
Director/Screenwriter: Katherine Propper, Producer: Sophia Loffreda
Texas High School Shorts
Winner: “Honeybee”
Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Emilio Vazquez Reyes
Special Jury Recognition for Artistic Expression
“It’s Getting Bad Again”
Director/Screenwriter: Sarah Reyes, Producers: Sarah Reyes, Kenneth Rogers
Episodic Pilot Competition
Winner: “Something Undone”
Special Jury Recognition for Unique Vision in Writing and Directing: My Year of Dicks
Showrunner: Pamela Ribon, Directors: Sara Gunnarsdóttir, Screenwriter: Pamela Ribon, Producer: Jeanette Jeanenne
SXSW Film Design Awards Presented by Adobe
Poster Design Competition
Winner: “More Than I Remember”
Designer: Yen Tan, Maya Edelman
Special Jury Recognition: “The Sentence of Michael Thompson”
Designer: Juan Miguel Marin
Title Design Competition
“Foundation” Title Sequence
Designer: Ronnie Koff
Company: Imaginary Forces
“A beautifully constructed sequence that encapsulates the show’s futuristic setting as humans have colonized the galaxy. Using a particle system to form these incredible images each frame is a visual triumph as we journey through this vibrant main title.”
Special Jury Recognition
“The White Lotus” Title Sequence
Designers: Katrina Crawford, Mark Bashore
Company: Plains of Yonder
XR Experience competition
Winner: “On the Morning You Wake (To the End of the World)”
Directors: Dr. Jamaica Heolomeleikalani Osorio, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Pierre Zandrowicz, Arnaud Colinart, Screenwriters: Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Jamaica Heolimeleikalani Osorio, Producers: Arnaud Colinart, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison, Jo-Jo Ellison
Special Jury Recognition for Immersive Storytelling
“(Hi)story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow”
Directors: Quentin Darras, Gaëlle Mourre, Screenwriter: Gaëlle Mourre, Producers: Charlotte Mikkelborg, Gaëlle Mourre
SXSW Special Awards
Fandor New Voices Award
Presented to: “What We Leave Behind”
Director: Iliana Sosa, Producers: Emma D. Miller, Iliana Sosa, Isidore Bethel (co-producer)
Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award
Presented to: “Chee$e”
Director/Screenwriter: Damian Marcano, Producer: Alexa Marcano
Adobe Editing Award
Presented to: “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
Editor: Paul Rogers
Louis Black “Lone Star” Award
Winner: “What We Leave Behind”
Director: Iliana Sosa, Producers: Emma D. Miller, Iliana Sosa, Isidore Bethel (co-producer)
ZEISS Cinematography Award
Winner: “A Vanishing Fog”
Cinematographer: Gio Park
Mailchimp Support the Shorts Award
Presented to: “The Voice Actress”
Director/Screenwriter: Anna J. Takayama, Producer: Joe Skinner
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.