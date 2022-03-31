Sydney Sweeney Shares Her Grandparents’ Saucy Reaction to ‘Euphoria’ Nude Scenes

"We were all sitting next to each other and it was a ginormous screen... I was on the floor. I wasn’t thinking. I was so excited!"

Sydney Sweeney has never, ever been happier when it comes to her family’s reaction to her turn as Cassie in “Euphoria.”

The hit HBO Max series made history for the streamer and even broke Twitter records. But while the R-rated content may have some audience members doing double takes, Sweeney revealed during “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” March 31 that her whole family was nothing but supportive — even when it came to seeing Sweeney bare it all onscreen.

“For the premiere, I invited my entire family and I didn’t really think about [the nudity],” Sweeney said. “I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and it was a ginormous screen…I was on the floor. I wasn’t thinking. I was so excited.”

Sweeney’s grandparents apparently didn’t bat an eye: “They said I have the best tits in Hollywood,” Sweeney joked.

The “Euphoria” breakout star has been vocal about how her nudity has been received by critics and audiences alike. “I’m very proud of my work in ‘Euphoria,'” Sweeney told The Independent (via E! Online). “I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked.”

Related 'The Staircase' First Trailer: Colin Firth Warns to Never Go Against the Family in True Crime Saga

Lin-Manuel Miranda Recalls James Gandolfini's Generosity on 'Sopranos' Set During 'Scared Sh*tless' Bit Role Related The Best Shows to Watch on Discovery+

The 70 Best Comedies of the 21st Century

Sweeney continued, “I do ‘The White Lotus’ and all of a sudden critics are paying attention. People are loving me. They’re going, ‘Oh my God, what’s she doing next?’ I was like, ‘Did you not see that in ‘Euphoria’?”

The 24-year-old addressed the “stigma against actresses who get naked onscreen,” adding, “When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different.”

Sweeney noted that she “never felt like [creator] Sam [Levinson] has pushed it” when it came to nude scenes.

“There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it,'” Sweeney said.

She later discussed that the nudity in “Euphoria” is “important to the storyline and to the character” during an interview with Teen Vogue. “We all get naked in real life. We show this character’s life and what they’re going through,” Sweeney said. “Cassie’s body is a different form of communication for her.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.