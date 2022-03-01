‘The Adam Project’ Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Meets His Kid Self in Netflix’s Time-Traveling Action Flick

Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldaña also star in the film, out March 11.

Teaming up with your younger self to save the world? Yeah, no biggie.

Ryan Reynolds reunites with “Free Guy” director Shawn Levy for Netflix’s “The Adam Project,” starring Walker Scobell as Reynolds’ 12-year-old self. “The Adam Project” premieres March 11 on Netflix.

After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling pilot Adam (Reynolds) enlists his younger self (Scobell) and his father (Mark Ruffalo) to help save the world in 2050. Adam also has to come to terms with his past while saving the future — and potentially disrupting the multiverse.

Jennifer Garner plays Adam’s mother, marking a “13 Going on 30” reunion alongside Ruffalo. Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldaña also star.

“The Adam Project” is written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Shawn Levy, and star Reynolds serving as producers.

“At the end of the day, it’s a very personal story, a story about something that I think every single person can relate to,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter of the “magic” behind the film.

He added, “I’m grateful that Netflix has a commitment to making movies like this, original stories based on nothing more than an idea, and we get to bring them to life. Especially films with this tone that — and I say this in a good way — is a little bit old-fashioned with an ’80s wish-fulfillment, meaning something amazing or even supernatural happens to a kid but he’s home by dinner, and his parents have no clue. It’s a type of old-school, warm and nostalgic filmmaking that I love.”

Reynolds and Levy’s video-game-inspired “Free Guy” was released August 13, 2021, and went on to help resurrect the pandemic box office for 20th Century Studios, earning $331 million worldwide. The film earned a decent response from critics and is now a nominee for Best Visual Effects at the Academy Awards.

Filming on “The Adam Project” took place in November 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia, before production wrapped in March 2021. Levy’s previous credits include the “Night at the Museum” films, “The Pink Panther,” “Date Night,” “The Internship,” and “This Is Where I Leave You.”

“The Adam Project” premieres March 11 on Netflix.

