‘The Batman’ Deleted Scene Reveals Barry Keoghan’s Joker Pitted Against Robert Pattinson — Watch

Matt Reeves' "The Batman" may not have had an after-credits stinger, but a newly released deleted scene opens the door for a sequel with Keoghan.

Batman is back, again.

Warner Bros. has released a never-before-seen scene between Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Barry Keoghan as The Joker in a deleted sequence from “The Batman.” Watch below.

Writer-director Matt Reeves shared a screenshot of the scene on Twitter, writing, “Who gets the last laugh…?” The five-minute scene was also presented as a prize to those who completed the Rataalada.com Riddler puzzle.

Batman is shown meeting The Joker in Arkham Asylum and presenting the baddie with a stack of papers, which The Joker teases is marking their “first anniversary.” Batman asks for The Joker’s help in understanding a serial killer on the loose. The scene also features a fuller glimpse at Keoghan’s physical transformation — which includes intense scarring on the skull, hands, and face — for the famed role outside of his brief cameo as an “unseen Arkham” inmate in “The Batman.” Fans have already compared Keoghan’s mannerisms to Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning turn as the comic book villain in “The Dark Knight.”

Reeves previously told Collider that the scene was cut because it didn’t fit within the larger narrative of “The Batman.”

“Not because anyone asked me to cut it, but [I didn’t think] it was necessary,” Reeves said. “But it’s a really cool scene with that same unseen prisoner in Arkham. There was an earlier scene where Batman, because he’s getting these cards and letters from the Riddler, and he’s thinking, ‘Why is this guy writing to me? I’m supposed to be anonymous and he’s putting a lens on me. I don’t like that,’ and so he goes to kind of profile this kind of serial killer.”

Reeves continued, “And you see him meeting with somebody who is obviously a serial killer himself, who, because it’s not Batman’s origin, but it is the origins of all these other characters, you’re seeing a version of this character who, yes, when you see the unknown prisoner, you’re like, ‘Well, gee, I think that’s who that is.’ Well, that is who that is, but he’s not yet that character.”

during Deadline’s “Hero Nation” podcast that he has already thought about a sequel. As for The Joker appearing in Reeves’ expected follow-up to “The Batman,” the director said

“I always say, you don’t set out with a movie like this to a make a Chapter 1, unless you’re making two movies at once because then you know you really are making two halves of the same story,” Reeves said. “But in this case, I have plenty of ideas about where it goes.”

Check out the scene below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.