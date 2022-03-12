‘The Boys’ Season 3 Trailer: Karl Urban’s Butcher Squares Off with Superhero Powers Against Homelander

Antony Starr returns as Homelander, while Karl Urban's supe-hunting Butcher now has superpowers thanks to Compound V.

Homelander, sweet home.

“The Boys” Season 3 trailer dropped on March 12, and it’s clear that the fight against Compound V-enhanced supes is only just getting started. “The Boys” returns Friday, June 3 on Prime Video with the first three episodes. New episodes will be available weekly each Friday, leading up to the epic season finale on July 8.

The trailer, which debuted during 2022 SXSW, shows Jack Quaid reprising his role as Hughie, who becomes a senior analyst for the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs, according to a series of parody newscasts from Vought International Corporation that Prime Video released last year. Butcher (Karl Urban) goes head to head with Homelander (Antony Starr), who is being secluded inside Vought Tower.

Starlight (Erin Moriarty) premieres a Vought-produced music video as allegiances may be challenged as a new poster for the installment showed supe-hating Butcher with glowing yellow eyes like Starlight. “Soon, it’ll be time to level the playing field,” the poster captioned. The trailer doesn’t include dialogue, but instead a bevy of blood, guts, and tears as humans and supes alike battle it out.

A nod to Kendall Jenner’s infamous Pepsi commercial is additionally included in the new trailer with A-Train (Jessie Usher), and The Deep (Chace Crawford) gets his groove back. Yumiko (Karen Fukuhara) also seems to find love in the new season. Newcomers Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess also join the cast.

The official synopsis of the series reads: “Intent on stopping corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought — the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets.” “The Boys” is based on The New York Times bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, along with showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Series regular Laz Alonso revealed to Collider that Season 3 uses over three times the amount of blood that was featured in Season 2, and “The Boys” showrunner Kripke confirmed that Season 3 will also adapt part of the “Herogasm” six-issue comic book spin-off. As IndieWire previously wrote, the “Herogasm” plot finds various superheroes pretending to leave Earth to fight an alien threat so they can go on a retreat to an island resort to participate in a drug-fueled orgy. Kripke also is behind a spinoff series about a Vought university that is “part college show, part ‘Hunger Games’” per a press statement. Kripke serves as producer and Craig Rosenberg will be showrunner for the untitled series. The animated anthology series “The Boys: Diabolical” also revealed Homelander’s origin story as well as more “The Boys” universe plot details ahead of Season 3. IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote in his review of Season 2 that “if you thought Season 1 did a good job twisting Homelander’s pristine red, white, and blue image into a knotty mess — well-suited for our current administration — just wait ’til you see what he comes to represent this year.” “The Boys” Season 3 premieres June 3 on Prime Video. Check out the trailer below!

