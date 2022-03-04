‘The Bubble’ Trailer: Judd Apatow’s COVID-19 Comedy Drops a Star-Studded Cast into Lockdown

Benedict Cumberbatch deep fakes, green screen dinosaurs, and a viral flu plague the fictional set of "Cliff Beasts" in Judd Apatow's latest comedy.

“This movie’s going to make the world forget about all their problems.”

The only question: Which movie?

Judd Apatow co-writes, directs, and produces upcoming Netflix comedy “The Bubble,” about the makings of a fictional movie in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. While “The Bubble” will be available to stream April 1, the faux film at the center of its plot, “Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem,” alas will never hit theaters…especially if its director, played by Fred Armisen, can’t deliver a satisfying cut to the studio executive (Kate McKinnon).

“The Bubble” centers on the behind-the-scenes drama of making the sixth installment in the “Cliff Beasts” universe, the “23rd largest dino franchise ever.”

A group of actors, including fictionalized versions of Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Pedro Pascal, and Karen Gillan are stuck inside a “pandemic bubble” at a hotel while attempting to complete the action sequel about flying dinosaurs in October 2020.

“Borat 2” breakout star Maria Bakalova and Peter Serafinowicz are hotel employees waiting on the “Cliff Beasts” cast. Rob Delaney, Vir Das, Galen Hopper, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn, and Danielle Vitalis also star.

From green screen DIY setups to TikTok trends, from Benedict Cumberbatch deep fakes to assurances that “influenza is the good virus” instead of COVID, “The Bubble” fully immerses itself in fall 2020, for better or for worse.

This is Judd Apatow’s first film since 2020’s “The King of Staten Island.” The “This Is 40” director previously told IndieWire that it’s “very challenging work” to address modern times onscreen, especially in the wake of the Trump administration and COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m sure I’m going to try to make some projects that have smarter aspirations. It’s definitely a complicated world right now. Art — drama and comedy — will need to reflect it,” Apatow told IndieWire’s Eric Kohn, before adding, “But not all the time. Sometimes you want to talk about what’s happening, and sometimes you want to provide people with an entertaining break from all the stressful things they’re experiencing, and I assume we’ll do both.”

Apatow is also currently in pre-production on an untitled George Carlin documentary, and is producing the Billy Eichner–penned comedy “BROS” and Stephanie Allynne’s upcoming comedy “Time and Space” starring Tig Notaro. Allynne’s most recent film “Am I OK?” premiered at 2022 Sundance, co-directed with partner Notaro and written by Lauren Pomerantz.

“The Bubble” premieres April 1 on Netflix.

