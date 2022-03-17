‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Trailer: Kaley Cuoco Flies the Friendly Skies as a Charismatic CIA Operative

Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) is officially a sober spy in the sky.

“Cheers to making better choices, baby!”

Oh Cassie, when will you learn?

Kaley Cuoco returns as flight attendant Cassie Bowden, who has moved to Los Angeles, started a new relationship, and entered Alcoholics Anonymous since solving an international murder case in the critically acclaimed last season. HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” was nominated for nine Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Cuoco.

Now for Season 2, which premieres April 21, the “Big Bang Theory” alum returns as well-meaning Cassie, who once again witnesses a murder while abroad — but this time, she’s moonlighting as a CIA operative.

Season 2 was filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin, and Reykjavik, and will air with two new episodes on April 28, followed by weekly installments concluding May 26.

Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Perez return as main cast members, along with recurring guest stars T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, and Audrey Grace Marshall.

The season also stars new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria, with appearances by Sharon Stone, Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

IndieWire’s Ben Travers applauded Cuoco’s adept ability to embody the multi-faceted Cassie, writing in his review of the first season, “Personal drama, existential romance, physical comedy: Cuoco plays them all in the span of a few minutes, and she also wraps one into the other as she goes.”

Cuoco’s “detailed performance” grounds the “part mystery-thriller, part dark comedy, part surreal romantic-fantasy” series, according to Travers. “Suspension of disbelief is a requisite and nagging questions need to be held until the end,” Travers wrote, “but all signs point to net positive trip, even if a safe landing is still up in the air.”

“The Flight Attendant” is based on the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian. The series is developed by showrunner Steve Yockey, who serves as executive producer alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Natalie Chaidez. Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree are executive producers. Jess Meyer is a co-executive producer and Bonnie Munoz is a producer. The show is additionally produced by Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions and Berlanti Productions.

