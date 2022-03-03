‘The Girl from Plainville’ Trailer: Elle Fanning Stars in Hulu Series About Infamous Texting-Suicide Case

Based on the true story of Michelle Carter, "The Girl from Plainville" premieres March 29 on Hulu.

The upcoming Hulu series “The Girl from Plainville” re-examines the infamous texting-suicide case that rocked headlines in the mid 2010s.

Elle Fanning leads the series, premiering March 29, as Michelle Carter, who was prosecuted in the case following the death of her boyfriend Conrad Roy III (Colton Ryan). The real-life court case was at the center of Jesse Barron’s 2017 Esquire article of the same name, and was captured in the 2019 HBO documentary “I Love You, Now Die.”

The Massachusetts-set Hulu saga revisits Carter’s alleged abusive behavior, encouragement, and persuasion that was thought to have led to 18-year-old Roy’s suicide.

A first-look trailer shows Fanning as Carter copping to thousands of “messed-up texts” that seemed to “encourage” Conrad to take his life. Per Hulu, the series explores Carter’s relationship with Roy, the events that led to his death, and later, her trial and conviction of involuntary manslaughter. Chloë Sevigny stars as Roy’s mother Lynn, while Cara Buono and Kai Lennox portray Carter’s parents. Norbert Leo Butz is Conrad Roy.

Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Lisa Cholodenko (“The Kids Are All Right,” “Olive Kitteridge”) serves as a director on the Hulu Original limited series, written and executive-produced by co-showrunners Liz Hannah (“The Post,” “The Dropout,” “Mindhunter”) and Patrick Macmanus (“Dr. Death,” Peacock’s series adaptation of the viral podcast series). “Share” filmmaker Pippa Bianco, Zetna Fuentes, and Hannah also direct episodes.

Fanning can most recently be seen on the small screen as Empress Catherine in another Hulu series, “The Great,” which was renewed for a third season in January. On the big screen, Fanning is also set to star opposite her sister Dakota Fanning in filmmaker Mélanie Laurent’s upcoming adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s novel “The Nightingale.” Fanning was meanwhile also announced to appear alongside Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal in Barry Levinson’s forthcoming Francis Ford Coppola biopic, “Francis and the Godfather.” Elsewhere on the big screen, Fanning is reported to join Craig Gillespie’s Chippendales film project with Seth Rogen and Dev Patel, based on the founding of the famed male strip club.

