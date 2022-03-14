‘The Kardashians’ Trailer: Kim Kardashian Makes Her Hulu Debut with the Return of the Reality Series

Hulu's "The Kardashians" includes Kourtney Kardashian's baby journey with Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian's new romance with Pete Davidson.

Life without cameras was a “big change” for the Kardashian-Jenner family, so a return to reality TV was only natural.

Now, with Hulu’s “The Kardashians” premiering April 14, the former E! stars give an unprecedented look into their very public private lives.

“We’ve had so much time off, we’ve kind of gone into our own worlds,” Khloé Kardashian says in the new trailer, with a glimpse at her “complicated” relationship with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

“Trust takes time,” the Good American founder adds, and that sentiment certainly rings true for all of the siblings.

Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her fertility journey with fiancé and Blink-182 frontman Travis Barker, while Kourtney’s former partner Scott Disick is still part of the family’s posse. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner shares her first public pregnancy after keeping her due date with daughter Stormi Webster under wraps four years ago.

But it’s Kim Kardashian who once again is at the center of “The Kardashians.”

Related Pete Davidson Set to Visit Space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Spaceship

'The Girl from Plainville' Review: Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan Keep Straightforward Narrative Interesting Related Oscars 2022: Best Original Score Predictions

The Best TV Shows of 2021, So Far

“I’m excited for this new chapter, and I’ve been in this game long enough to know you just have to be yourself,” the SKIMS mogul says to the camera.

Yet it can be lonely at the top. As Kim’s budding relationship with “Saturday Night Live” breakout star Pete Davidson kicks off, her impending divorce from Kanye West threatens to disrupt her new happiness.

“This is a relationship that I don’t think anybody saw coming,” momager Kris Jenner comments about the Kimete coupledom.

But Kim reveals that “it is really hard with Kanye” amid their breakup.

“He told me my career’s over,” Kim says in a bombshell moment.

The response to anyone who “goes against the family,” as Kendall Jenner and Khloé joke? “We have all of the time and all of the resources to burn them against the fucking ground,” Kim claps back.

The rumored nine-figure deal with Hulu was a natural next step for the Kardashian-Jenner empire, as the family told Variety in a recent cover story.

“We wanted it to be as current as possible,” Kim said of the shift from cable to streaming. “We hated how long we had to wait. That was like the death of us, because once we got over something, we had to rehash it all over again.”

As for any haters, Kim noted, “We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”

“The Kardashians” premieres April 14 on Hulu.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.