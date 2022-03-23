‘The Offer’ Trailer: Go Behind the Scenes of Coppola’s ‘The Godfather’ in Paramount+ Limited Series

Miles Teller, Juno Temple, Matthew Goode, and more star in the Paramount+ series debuting April 28.

Paramount+ is trying to make an “Offer” no one can refuse.

The 10-episode limited series, “The Offer,” about the true story behind making the “The Godfather,” arrives just in time for the half-century anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s Academy Award-winning epic. The show debuts April 28.

Dan Fogler plays then-studio-newcomer director Coppola (hot off indie “The Rain People”), who is tasked with bringing Mario Puzo’s novel to life for Paramount Pictures. The studio wanted “someone who understands Italians” to direct the feature, and while Coppola’s Italian roots made him a prime choice to helm the feature, it was clear that traditional gangster movies were “dead” by the early 1970s. A big-budget gamble was a high risk for Paramount at the time.

But it was up to Coppola and his Italian-American vision to save the picture. From including scenes that focus on family and heritage instead of mafia members, to working alongside producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller), Coppola eventually brought “The Godfather” to the big screen.

“The Offer” set a three-episode premiere on Thursday, April 28, with weekly episodes following every Thursday after. The limited series stars Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo.

The Paramount+ show is written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano (“Hunters”), who serves as showrunner, and created and written by Oscar- and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (“Escape at Dannemora,” “The Player”).

In addition to Tolkin and Toscano, two-time Oscar winner Albert S. Ruddy (“Million Dollar Baby,” “The Longest Yard,” “Hogan’s Heroes”), Miles Teller, Russell Rothberg and Leslie Greif, who also developed the series, serve as executive producers alongside Dexter Fletcher (“Rocketman”), who directed the first block of the series.

Showrunner Tolkin previously told Vanity Fair that adapting the true story of the 1972 feature film was an obvious choice for a modern limited series.

“What sealed it for me was when Al [Ruddy] said, ‘Every day of making ‘The Godfather’ was the worst day in my life,’ and that told me we had a show,” Tolin said. ”For every character in the film, getting it made or stopping it from being made was at the core of their actions, and it was a matter of life and death to them.”

“The Offer” premieres Thursday, April 28 on Paramount+.

Watch the trailer below.

