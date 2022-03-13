‘The Umbrella Academy’ Announces Season 3 Premiere, Drops New SXSW Teaser

The hit series will return to Netflix on June 22.

Fans of “The Umbrella Academy” will not have to wait much longer to see their favorite orphan heroes back in action.

Showrunner Steve Blackman announced at SXSW on Sunday that the teenage superhero show will return on June 22. The series took a hiatus in 2021 after premiering on Netflix in 2019 and dropping Season 2 on the streaming service in 2020. Netflix accompanied the news with a new teaser that introduces the Hargreeves family’s latest foe, the Sparrow Academy.

After the success of the time-travel-centric Season 2, “The Umbrella Academy” will join a packed slate of summer genre television on Netflix led by Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” which is set to kick off on May 27.

Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” is also notable for being the first season to be filmed after star Elliot Page came out as a trans man. Netflix has been publicly supportive of the news, retroactively changing the credits of the first two seasons to properly identify him, but it remains to be seen how the show will address it.

Netflix’s official synopsis of Season 3 reads: “After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

Netflix will release Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” on June 22. Watch the teaser below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.