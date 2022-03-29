‘Dune’ Crossover: Timothée Chalamet Hung Out with Kyle MacLachlan at Oscars After-Party

Original "Dune" star Kyle MacLachlan posed with Timothée Chalamet at the 2022 Oscars.

Only together can the two Pauls stand a chance against the Imperium.

Stars Kyle MacLachlan and Timothée Chalamet, who each played lead character Paul Atreides in two iterations of big-screen “Dune” adaptations, posed together at a 2022 Oscars after-party.

“The two Pauls crossed paths last night,” MacLachlan tweeted. “Nice to see you again @RealChalamet and congratulations @DuneMovie on your #Oscars success!” See below.

MacLachlan starred in David Lynch’s original “Dune” 1984 film; Chalamet took over the same role for Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 adaptation, which has already spurred a sequel slated for an October 23, 2023, release. Villeneuve’s “Dune” won six Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography.

While it’s unlikely MacLachlan will join the new “Dune” franchise, the “Twin Peaks” alum recently said that it’s “totally up to Denis and whatever he wants to do” when it comes to a possible cameo.

“I watched his film, it was great, I enjoyed it. I had a tremendous sense of nostalgia, to be honest, watching some of the sequences and remembering stuff that I did with our cast in 1983,” MacLachlan said. “So it was a trip down memory lane for me, but I thoroughly enjoyed it, and who knows? Who knows what he’s got up his sleeve.”

“Dune: Part Two” has already cast Florence Pugh and Austin Butler among the new faces of the franchise. Returning stars Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, and Stellan Skarsgård will all reprise their respective roles.

Production is set to begin at the end of summer 2022 with the same crew used for the first film.

Villeneuve told IndieWire that he always wanted to split the first book in the series into two films. “Frankly, if I had to do it again, it’s exactly where I will stop the movie,” he said. “If you look at Paul’s trajectory, which is a boy that is trying to find his place in the world and at the end becomes finally an adult by being able to step in front, it’s a very important moment in a young man’s life to stake his ground. Paul’s arc is complete for that first part. Now the fact that people are coming out saying, ‘I wanted more,’ is a total victory!”

