Tony Hawk Defends Oscars Presenting Gig: ‘Your Taste in Movies Needs Readjusting’

While numerous controversies have already plagued this year’s Oscars — pre-recording eight categories, not initially inviting “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler, and snubbing both Lady Gaga and Denis Villeneuve — the presenters list is among the most baffling choice for some.

In what seems like a selection of simply the most famous people on the planet regardless of profession, skateboarding icon Tony Hawk is among this year’s presenters. This week, he weighed in on reactions to his and others’ presenting gigs at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27.

“If being in every ‘Jackass’ movie, ‘xXx,’ ‘Police Academy 4,’ and ‘Sharknado 5’ doesn’t qualify me to present at the Oscars, then your taste in movies needs readjusting,” Hawk tweeted, before adding, “(I’m presenting, btw).”

Hawk’s statement came after the announcement that music producer DJ Khaled, surfer Kelly Slater, and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White would serve as presenters, alongside 2021 Best Song Oscar winner H.E.R., Sean “Diddy” Combs, Shawn Mendes, and more.

Along with his tweeted credits, Hawk has additionally appeared in “Thrashin’,” “Gleaming the Cube,” “Lords of Dogtown,” and “The New Guy,” plus acted as Peter Fonda’s surfing stunt double in John Carpenter’s “Escape from L.A.”

Lady Gaga, John Travolta (“Adele Dazeem,” anyone?), Tiffany Haddish, Bill Murray, Tracee Ellis Ross, Simu Liu, Zoë Kravitz, Rami Malek, Daniel Kaluuya, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, John Leguizamo, and Uma Thurman will also present at the show, among others.

Elsewhere on the presenting front, “West Side Story” lead Zegler was originally iced out of the ceremony, revealing on Instagram that she was “not invited” despite the film’s seven nominations including for Best Picture. Zegler wrote that she was hoping for “some last-minute miracle” to attend the awards show.

But her wish came true on March 22, just days before the Oscars, when an invitation was reportedly extended for Zegler to present at the live awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Zegler’s invite will require a shift in the production schedule for Disney’s live-action “Snow White,” which is currently filming in London and in which she stars in the lead role. Reps at the Academy and ABC, host of the telecast, did not respond to requests for comment.

