‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Screen at 2022 Cannes Film Festival

The film will premiere at Cannes before its wide release on May 27.

As the 2022 Cannes Film Festival approaches, rumors about the lineup have begun to run rampant. While the full selection of films will be released in April, Hollywood has begun speculating about whether high-profile films including Baz Luhrman’s “Elvis” and George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing” will debut at the iconic festival.

Today, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that “Top Gun: Maverick” will screen at the festival, likely playing out of competition. While the screening is unlikely to mark the film’s world premiere, it represents a major win for Cannes, adding some serious starpower to the 75th edition of the festival. This will be the first time in three decades that a Tom Cruise movie has played at Cannes. His last appearance on the festival’s lineup was Ron Howard’s “Far and Away” in 1992.

“Top Gun: Maverick” has been the subject of Cannes attention for quite some time now, with the festival originally seeking to screen the film in 2020 before COVID-19 caused Paramount to delay its release by two years. The sequel was originally on Paramount’s summer 2020 slate before being moved to July 2021, then November 2021, and finally to its current release date in May 2022.

Studios frequently use out-of-competition slots at Cannes to launch early summer tentpoles, so Cannes was a natural fit for Paramount’s Memorial Day release. Another potential blockbuster, Pixar’s “Lightyear,” is also widely expected to play at Cannes, although nothing has been confirmed.

“Top Gun: Maverick” was directed by Joseph Kosinski (“Only the Brave”). In addition to Cruise, it stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Val Kilmer. The film picks up 30 years after the events of the original “Top Gun,” with Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell now working at the prestigious United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program that he attended in the original film. He is forced to navigate the increasingly complex world of drone warfare as he mentors a new generation of Navy pilots.

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17 through May 28. Paramount Pictures is set to release “Top Gun: Maverick” in theaters on May 27.

