‘Top Gun: Maverick’ New Trailer: Tom Cruise’s Return Finally Flies into Theaters This May

After a staggering number of pandemic-related delays, the Tom Cruise actioner arrives May 27 after a Cannes premiere.

Following a staggering number of pandemic-related release date changes, Paramount Pictures’ “Top Gun: Maverick” is finally flying into theaters May 27. The sequel to the Reagan-era blockbuster (also starring Tom Cruise) will first stop over at the Cannes Film Festival for an out-of-competition premiere. This year’s festival runs May 17–28. Watch a brand new trailer for the film below.

This will be the first time in three decades that a Cruise movie has played at Cannes. His last appearance on the festival’s lineup was Ron Howard’s “Far and Away” in 1992.

Once again, the film finds Cruise in “Mission: Impossible” mode, helming all of his own jaw-dropping stunts. “For 34 years you guys have been very patient with me, and I felt it was my responsibility for me to deliver for you,” Cruise told audiences at Comic-Con when the first trailer bowed (several years ago). “Everything you see in this film is very real.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” was directed by Joseph Kosinski (“Only the Brave”). In addition to Cruise, it stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Val Kilmer. The film picks up 30 years after the events of the original “Top Gun,” with Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell now working at the prestigious United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program that he attended in the original film. He is forced to navigate the increasingly complex world of drone warfare as he mentors a new generation of Navy pilots.

Here’s an official synopsis:

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.