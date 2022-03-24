‘Undercover Underage’ Renewed for Season 2 Following Successful Conviction of Pedophile Golfer

The Discovery+ series follows the work of Roo Powell, who poses as underage children online in attempts to catch pedophiles.

Ahead of its first season finale airing March 24, Discovery+ has renewed “Undercover Underage” for Season 2. The unscripted show documents the work of Roo Powell, who founded the organization Safe From Online Sex Abuse, or SOSA, which seeks to protect children from online sexual predators. In each episode, Powell poses as a minor online to attract abusers with the goal of ultimately arresting and convicting them.

Season 1 was notable as it led to the conviction of professional golfer Daniel Bowling, who aggressively pursued sex with Powell while she pretended to be a child online. The day after his episode aired, Bowling accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to three years in prison.

“Our goal at SOSA is to help prevent the online sex abuse and exploitation of children. It takes more than identifying some bad actors online — it takes raising awareness and empowering a society to tackle the issue of online sex crimes together,” said Powell. “Mr. Bowling was able to go through the appropriate judicial processes, and I’m grateful that there is one fewer person online targeting minors. We hope that rehabilitation is in store for him in the days to come, and that this story will deter would-be perpetrators from choosing to harm a minor.”

“The intense and dangerous work you see profiled in ‘Undercover Underage’ led to the recent conviction of Daniel Bowling, who thankfully, can no longer abuse children,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming at Discovery. “This is a true victory for justice, and we’re so proud of Roo and her team at SOSA for their unwavering dedication to keeping kids feel — and be — safer on the internet. We can’t wait to continue to profile their work with a new season later this year coming to Discovery+.”

“Thanks to Roo’s evidence gathering, attention to detail, and professionalism, a dangerous online predator is off the streets. I feel like I only assisted with the case, since the entire process felt like I was working with another ICAC detective with years of experience. Roo rises above the rest and her non-profit organization, SOSA, is exactly what this world needs,” said Detective Jennifer Wing, Orlando Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The Season 1 finale of “Undercover Underage” premieres March 24 on Discovery+. Watch the video of Daniel Bowling’s arrest below:

