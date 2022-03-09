2022 VES Awards: ‘Dune’ and ‘Encanto’ Lead Visual Effects Society with 4 Prizes Each

"Dune" is now poised to win the VFX Oscar. Other winners include "Last Night in Soho" for supporting VFX and "Foundation" for TV VFX.

Denis Villeneuve’s sweeping sci-fi “Dune” (Warner Bros.) and Disney’s animated musical, “Encanto,” each led the 20th VES Awards Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton with four prizes, including photoreal feature VFX and animated feature VFX, respectively. “Last Night in Soho” took supporting visual effects and “Foundation” (“The Emperor’s Peace”) was named best photoreal episode.

“Dune” additionally won VES awards for model (Royal Ornithopter), effects simulations (Dunes of Arrakis), and compositing & lighting (Attack on Arrakeen).

“Encanto,” which bolstered its claim as the Oscar frontrunner for Best Animated Feature, also won prizes honoring its magical realism for animated character (Mirabel Madrigal), environment (Antonio’s Room), and virtual cinematography (“We Don’t Talk about Bruno”).

Disney

Now “Dune” is poised to win the VFX Oscar for DNEG (overseen by two-time Oscar-winning production VFX supervisor Paul Lambert and Oscar-winning SFX supervisor Gerd Nefzer). The work is both epic and intimate, from the wind blown sand, to the raging sandstorms to the flying insect-like ornithopters (requiring a special in-camera setup and backed by photoreal exteriors) to the iconic CG sandworms, which cause the entire desert to vibrate with the help of custom-built mechanics. However, the noteworthy innovation was the Sand Screen process for background environments in the desert, prioritizing accurate lighting over ease-of-compositing.

Related Florence Pugh in Talks for 'Dune: Part Two' Role as Princess Irulan

Oscars 2022: Best Production Design Predictions Related Oscars 2022: Best Sound Predictions

The Best International Series on Netflix to Watch Right Now

Director Guillermo del Toro (“Nightmare Alley”) was honored with the VES Award for Creative Excellence, but was a last-minute no show because of illness. His longtime producing partner J. Miles Dale accepted on his behalf. “At best, we can make the implausible possible,” he read from a prepared statement. “I’ve possibly bankrupt some of you….We must stand together in these times.”

Lynwen Brennan, executive vice president and general manager of Lucasfilm, received the VES Lifetime Achievement Award. Brennan said she has fostered a culture “to take risks, to experiment, and to innovate.” But she also said the industry can do better to be more diverse in recruiting talent. She additionally told IndieWire that ILM will continue to innovate with the studio’s LED wall StageCraft volume tech on the upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Disney+ series, directed by Deborah Chow (“The Mandalorian”), and to contribute to the burgeoning metaverse with real time content to achieve new storytelling possibilities.

Winners of the 20th VES Awards are as follows:

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Dune”

Paul Lambert

Brice Parker

Tristan Myles

Brian Connor

Gerd Nefzer

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Last Night in Soho”

Tom Proctor

Gavin Gregory

Julian Gnass

Fabricio Baessa

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Encanto”

Scott Kersavage

Bradford Simonsen

Thaddeus P. Miller

Ian Gooding

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

“Foundation: The Emperor’s Peace”

Chris MacLean

Addie Manis

Mike Enriquez

Chris Keller

Paul Byrne

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

“See: Rock-A-Bye”

Chris Wright

Parker Chehak

Javier Roca

Tristan Zerafa

Tony Kenny

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT

“Call of Duty: Vanguard”

Sandy Lin-Chiang

Joseph Knox

Gareth Richards

Shane Daley

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL

“Sheba: Hope Reef”

Grant Walker

Sophie Harrison

Hernan Llano

Michael Baker

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT

“Jurassic World Adventure”

Eugénie von Tunzelmann

Maximilian McNair MacEwan

Stephen Goalby

Brad Silby

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Finch: Jeff”

Harinarayan Rajeev

Matthias Schoenegger

Simon Allen

Paul Nelson

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Encanto: Mirabel Madrigal”

Kelly McClanahan

Sergi Caballer

Mary Twohig

Jose Luis “Weecho” Velasquez

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“The Witcher”: Nivellen the Cursed Man

Marko Chulev

Rasely Ma

Mike Beaulieu

Robin Witzsche

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A COMMERCIAL

“Smart Energy”: Einstein Knows Best; Einstein

Alex Hammond

Harsh Borah

Clare Williams

Andreas Graichen

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: The Mirror Dimension

Eric Le Dieu de Ville

Thomas Dotheij

Ryan Olliffe

Claire Le Teuff

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Encanto”: Antonio’s Room

Camille Andre

Andrew Finley

Chris Patrick O’Connell

Amol Sathe

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“Sheba”: Hope Reef

Henrique Campanha

Baptiste Roy

Luca Veronese

Timothee Maron

OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT

“Encanto”: We Don’t Talk about Bruno

Nathan Detroit Warner

Dorian Bustamante

Tyler Kupferer

Michael Woodside

OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT

“Dune”: Royal Ornithopter

Marc Austin

Anna Yamazoe

Michael Chang

Rachael Dunk

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Dune”: Dunes of Arrakis

Gero Grimm

Ivan Larinin

Hideki Okano

Zuny An

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Le Joyce Tong

Henrik Fält

Rattanin Sirinaruemarn

Jacob Rice

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“Foundation”: Collapse of the Galactic Empire

Giovanni Casadei

Mikel Zuloaga

Steven Moor

Louis Manjarres

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE

“Dune”: Attack on Arrakeen

Gregory Haas

Francesco Dell’Anna

Abhishek Chaturvedi

Cleve Zhu

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE

“Loki”: Lamentis; Shuroo City Destruction

Paul Chapman

Tom Truscott

Biagio Figliuzzi

Attila Szalma

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL

Verizon: “The Reset”

David Piombino

Rajesh Kaushik

Manideep Sanisetty

Tim Crean

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT

“Jungle Cruise”

JD Schwalm

Nick Rand

Robert Spurlock

Nick Byrd

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT

“Green”

Camille Poiriez

Arielle Cohen

Eloise Thibaut

Louis Florean

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.