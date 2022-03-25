How to Watch the 2022 Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards are taking place Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The wait is almost over. After a long awards season, it’s finally Oscar weekend. Hollywood’s biggest stars will fill the Dolby Theater on Sunday night to celebrate the best cinema of 2021, and after last year’s social distanced ceremony, the return to normalcy will be a can’t-miss event. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes are set to host the show, the first trio of women ever to hold the honor together.

Much attention has been paid to the changes that executive producer Will Packer has made to the telecast in an attempt to bring in more mainstream viewers. Eight categories (documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and sound) have been eliminated from the live broadcast. Instead, the acceptance speeches will be pre-taped earlier in the afternoon and edited into the show. The broadcast is also attempting to bring in viewers from outside the world of film with an eclectic set of presenters that ranges from Tony Hawk to DJ Khaled. Many of these decisions have attracted controversy, but nobody can deny that ABC and the Oscars are going all in on trying to salvage the show’s declining ratings.

Whether you’re excited, mortified, or simply intrigued by the changes to the show, the only way to find out how they’ll go over is to watch. Per usual, the Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. You can also livestream the broadcast on abc.com or the ABC app. Cord cutters can watch the show through online cable subscriptions via Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, or DirectTV.

This year’s slate of nominees has something for everyone, from blockbusters like “Dune” to three-hour-long foreign films such as “Drive My Car” competing for the evening’s top prizes. But the real showdown on Sunday night is between “The Power of the Dog” and “CODA.” Netflix and Apple are both vying for their first Best Picture Oscar, with Netflix backing Jane Campion’s sparse Western and Apple putting its weight behind the crowd-pleasing drama about children of deaf adults. Most insiders expect one of the two films to take home Best Picture, setting the Oscars up for a potentially thrilling conclusion.

