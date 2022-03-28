What to Expect From ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 After That Bombshell Finale

After the slow burn romance of Season 2, the next Bridgerton sibling is ready for a fairytale ending.

Well, another Bridgerton sibling has found their happily ever after. But where does that leave the rest of the Regency-era family?

Following the jaw-dropping Season 2 “Bridgerton” finale, we can’t help but wonder which sibling will feel the sting (See what we did there?) of love come Season 3.

[Editor’s Note: A spoiler alert, of sorts. The below recaps the book “An Offer From A Gentleman,” which will reportedly be the inspiration for Season 3.]

1. Where Did Season 2 Leave Off?

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

The eight-episode second season concluded with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) reveling in bliss with Kate (Simone Ashley). Yet things proved to be a little more dramatic for his sister, Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who finally figured out that her best friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) is behind the salacious Lady Whistledown gossip rag. Eloise’s secret friendship with printer assistant Theo (Calam Lynch) was also shattered, and while we’ll have to wait until the fifth season — per the order of Julia Quinn’s novels on which the Shonda Rhimes-produced series is based — to see Eloise find love, it’s still a devastating blow.

Meanwhile, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) continued to ward off evil-doers against the Featherington family as Penelope pined for him, but Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker) has more sinister plans in the works. And Colin reportedly won’t land in the “Bridgerton” spotlight until Season 4.

So, where does that leave Season 3? Keep scrolling to find out.

2. Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton Will (Presumably) Now Lead the Series

Netflix

After attending artist swinger clubs in Season 1 and reviving his love of painting in Season 2, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) will finally set out to settle down in the third “Bridgerton” installment.

Thompson is already ready for his leading man love scenes, thanks to a Season 2 mix-up on set. Co-star Coughlan revealed to The Daily Mail that Thompson was mistakenly assigned a personal trainer to prep for nude scenes, when in fact the other Luke on set, Luke Newton, was the one stripping down. Thompson later joked to The Times of London that he stayed in shape “for the bum scenes, I guess.”

And the mystery of Benedict will no doubt be unpacked for the third season. “There’s a bit of a question mark when it comes to Benedict, and as an actor, that’s such a great thing to play with,” Thompson told Shondaland. “You get to reveal the character bit by bit instead of showing the audience who he is right away.”

3. But Showrunner Chris Van Dusen May Shake Things Up…

Chris Van Dusen revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the third season may deviate from Julia Quinn’s novels and perhaps pivot to another Bridgerton sibling first.

“I can’t mention or talk about anything after this season, [but] it was always my goal to focus on a different Bridgerton sibling every season and it’s no secret there are eight Bridgerton siblings,” Van Dusen said. “In success we will be on as long as Netflix will have us but I would love to focus on every single one of those eight Bridgerton siblings and tell romance stories for all of them.”

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes noted that the third installment might “not necessarily go in order” of the books. However, Van Dusen did admit that Benedict would be a prime leading man.

“I love Benedict’s story. I love his story and all these siblings, all these characters for different reasons,” Van Dusen added. “They all offer something new. I think it was really the appeal to me in a project like this, the fact that we could tell these close-ended love stories and shift focus season after season.”

4. Shonda Rhimes Confirmed Season 3 Is Already Underway

Netflix mega-producer Rhimes revealed the Season 3 script is currently in the works. Rhimes said the “Bridgerton” team “got a little bit creative” and are “already hard at work writing Season 3.”

“That is already in progress and you’ll see. Give it time,” Rhimes summed up to Entertainment Tonight.

5. If Following the Books, Season 3 Is an Updated Take on “Cinderella”

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Quinn’s third novel, “An Offer From a Gentleman,” introduces new character Sophie Beckett, who is expected to charm her way into Benedict’s heart. Sophie is the illegitimate daughter of the Earl of Penwood but is relegated to working as a servant due to her evil stepmother, Araminta.

Despite Sophie knowing who her real father is, the Earl only takes her in as his “ward.” Araminta and her two vicious daughters threaten Sophie, and only let her to live with them due to a loophole in the Earl’s will: Upon his death, Araminta will receive a much larger allowance if she allows Sophie to stay until she turns 20.

Per the official synopsis of the novel, Sophie sneaks into Lady Bridgerton’s famed masquerade ball, where she locks eyes with Benedict. Yet the Bridgerton heir has no idea who Sophie is, and sets out to find her.

6. The Third Season Will Span Years

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

To contrast both Season 1 and Season 2, the third book shows Benedict searching for Sophie for over two years. He has sworn off marriage until he can find his mystery soulmate. Meanwhile, Sophie is forced to work as a maid upon the Earl’s death, and Benedict rescues her from unwanted advances of her employer’s son. Benedict instead hires Sophie to work for his mother, but has no idea that she is the same woman he has been tracking down ever since the ball.

As Benedict and Sophie’s chemistry heightens, he is torn over falling for her: Should Benedict keep up his masquerade fantasies, or settle for Sophie? Little does he know, they are the same person. Add in the class drama of marrying a servant, and it seems that there are plenty of hurdles ahead for the young couple.

7. Enter Another Love Triangle

For a temporary solution, Benedict asks Sophie to be his mistress while he looks for a “suitable” wife. Eventually, as in the novels, Benedict does fall for Sophie and gives up the quest for the mystery woman. However, upon playing a game of hide and seek with his family, he sees Sophie wearing a blindfold and realizes the woman of his dreams has been right under his nose (literally) all along.

8. Lady Whistledown Is to Thank for Benedict’s Happy Ending

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Of course, nothing is simple in “Bridgerton” stories. The book includes Benedict feeling betrayed and forcing Sophie to resign. Her stepmother reappears, accuses her of being a thief, and Sophie is arrested. Lady Whistledown reports on the drama, and the Bridgertons free Sophie and she is proven innocent thanks to one of her stepsisters, Posy. And to add to the fairytale finale, Sophie learns that the Earl has left her a large dowry.

Benedict and Sophie go on to marry and have four kids, adding to the budding next generation of Bridgertons.

While no casting announcements have been made for the third season of “Bridgerton,” we will be the first to report, dear readers.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.