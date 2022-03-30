Academy Says Inquiry into Will Smith Incident ‘Will Take a Few Weeks,’ Again Condemns His Actions

Academy brass is asking that the public respect the process as the organization probes what went down during Sunday's telecast.

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer is still “triggered.” Jim Carrey is “sickened.” The British Film Academy says they would’ve removed him. Everybody has an opinion about Will Smith and what went down on stage at Sunday night’s Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, where the eventual Best Actor winner smacked Chris Rock in the face after he dissed his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during an ad-libbed joke about her bald head.

But those opinions won’t hold up against the inevitable findings of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which, after slamming Smith’s actions in a brief statement on Sunday night and then announcing a formal review was underway on Monday, has issued another statement. This time, they’re asking the public to respect a process that “will take a few weeks,” and they’re also reminding everyone that they still condemn Smith’s actions. The letter, signed by Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson, was released late on Tuesday night. Read it in full below.

Dear Members,

Sunday’s telecast of the 94th Oscars was meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year. We are upset and outraged that those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior on stage by a nominee. To be clear, we condemn Mr. Smith’s actions that transpired Sunday night.

As outlined in our bylaws, the Academy’s Board of Governors will now make a determination on appropriate action for Mr. Smith. As governed by California law regarding members of nonprofit organizations like the Academy, and set forth in our Standards of Conduct, this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks.

We will continue to update you on any developments, but we also ask that you respect your Board, Academy staff and the process as this unfolds so it can work in the considered way it was intended and mandated. Please trust that the Board of Governors will conduct this process in a manner that is both expedient and respectful of all involved while maintaining the standards of the Academy.

Thank you,

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

David Rubin, President

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Dawn Hudson

CEO

There were rumors that whatever remedial action might be taken could be revealed on Wednesday, but it sounds like the Academy has a ways to go. Late on Monday, Will Smith’s press reps also released a statement on behalf of the actor, apologizing for his actions and affirming that “I am a work in progress.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.