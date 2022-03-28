Oscars: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock Onstage, Yells Profanities in Shocking Outburst

The "King Richard" actor punched presenter Chris Rock for mentioning wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the 94th Academy Awards.

Leave it to the Oscars to stir up some trouble between Chris Rock and Will Smith.

During the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, presenter Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being “G.I. Jane” because of her haircut. Pinkett Smith previously has been vocal about having a hair-loss condition.

Her husband Will Smith’s response to Rock’s joke while presenting the Best Documentary Oscar to “Summer of Soul” proved to be unscripted. The telecast cut out feed the audio in the U.S. broadcast.

However, the Australian broadcast aired the whole, unedited sequence live. According to a leaked clip of the ceremony, Smith stormed onstage and smacked Rock in the face, with an audible thump.

“Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,” Rock says while smiling.

Smith, meanwhile, yells from his seat, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

Rock responds, “Wow dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke.”

Actors and journalists took to Twitter to post their disbelief at the altercation. Minnie Driver tweeted, “What. Was THAT?” Barry Jenkins similarly wrote, “WHAT???”

Watch the clip below.

Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith being in "G.I. Jane" because of her bald head. She's spoken openly about having a hair loss condition. Will Smith ran on stage, slapped Rock, then screamed twice at the top of his lungs "KEEP MY WIFE'S NAME OUT OF YOUR F-NG MOUTH." — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) March 28, 2022

UNCENSORED WILL SMITH FOOTAGE AS SHOWN ON AUSTRALIAN TV pic.twitter.com/NcRfdjWxqe — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022

