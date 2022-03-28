‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Wins Most Cheer-Worthy Moment at the Oscars — to No Cheer in the Room

From Twitter jeers to in-person crickets, the DC fandom seemed to stop at the door of the Dolby Theatre.

“Zack Synder’s Justice League” proved that fan-led Twitter campaigns can work to release a director’s cut. What it didn’t prove? That such fandom could make its way into the actual Oscars ceremony.

While “Justice League” was awarded the new #OscarsCheersMoment prize, voted for by fans via social media, the announcement landed literally zero applause at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night. The live ceremony had an unexpected moment of silence after the supposedly top, most cheer-worthy film moment of 2021 was awarded to The Flash (Ezra Miller) entering the Speed Force in the DC film.

Film critics took to Twitter to mock the irony of the “most cheer-worthy moment” being met with utter silence. IndieWire’s TV critic Ben Travers tweeted, “Wow, I can’t believe TWO of the Top 5 Movie Moments *ever* happened last year. Truly film’s golden era.”

ScreenCrush editor Matt Singer put the honor for “Justice League” in context, joking, “Rosebud. I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse. The Flash enters the Speed Force.”

Related 2022 Oscar Craft Winners: How 'Dune' Dominated with Six Wins

Oscar Winners: 'Summer of Soul' Wins Best Documentary (Updating Live) Related The Best TV Shows of 2021, So Far

20 Nude Scenes That Show How Movies Have Busted Taboos

Vulture critic Jen Chaney tweeted, “Literally no one clapping after that Best Movie Moments poll ends with a Justice League clip: proper response. That whole poll was a pandering mess.”

Another critic, Paste’s Jacob Oller, added, “It says here ‘the flash enters the speed force,'” with a photo of Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty opening the infamous Oscar envelope which mixed up “La La Land” and “Moonlight” for Best Picture.

As Polygon editor Matt Patches pointed out, the top cheer-worthy moment didn’t even play in theaters, as “Zack Synder’s Justice League” exclusively premiered on HBO Max.

The campaign that awarded the fan favorite moment at the 2022 Oscars was part of two new categories, #OscarsCheersMoment and #OscarsFanFavorite, for Twitter users to vote for any film, even without an Academy nomination. Additionally, three Twitter users who cast their votes will be selected for an all-expenses paid trip to Los Angeles to present an Oscar at next year’s award show. The official rules can be read here.

The Academy previously announced in 2018 that there was going to be a Best Popular Film category to curb then-historic low ratings. The category was later scrapped before the 91st Academy Awards, citing the need to postpone the addition to “examine and seek additional input regarding the new category” following backlash.

it says here “the flash enters the speed force" pic.twitter.com/W8MXFPJSz0 — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) March 28, 2022

Literally no one clapping after that Best Movie Moments poll ends with a Justice League clip: proper response. That whole poll was a pandering mess. #Oscar2022 — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) March 28, 2022 You really did it Zack Snyder fans, you cracked it wide open… — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) March 28, 2022

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.