Zoë Kravitz Says She ‘Interpreted’ Catwoman in ‘The Batman’ as Bisexual

Kravitz also added that she interpreted Selina Kyle's relationship with her female roommate as being "romantic."

Turns out that Zoë Kravitz brought an LGBTQ twist to her no-claws-barred interpretation of Catwoman.

Selina Kyle, AKA Catwoman, has been portrayed through the years by the likes of Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer, Anne Hathaway, Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether, and Halle Berry (in the latter’s own divisive and critically reviled standalone film). Each has put her own spin on the character, and while Kravitz’s take is no exception, there’s one element that brings her Selina Kyle back to the basics of the comics: Kravitz interpreted her Catwoman as bisexual, which is often how she’s sketched in the source material.

As the actress discussed in a new interview with Australian outlet Pedestrian, there are moments in the film when Selina (Kravitz) calls her friend and roommate Anika, “baby.” As Kravitz explained, this opened the door to their relationship as being more intimate than just roommates.

“That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship,” Kravitz said, with the actress and “Pussy Island” writer-director agreeing that her Selina is bisexual.

Director Matt Reeves, in a separate conversation with Pedestrian, spoke about how Kravitz’s incarnation is in fact “very true to the character of Selina Kyle” as shown in the comics, but he also added that Selina Kyle’s sexuality is likely more up for the viewer’s interpretation than the filmmakers’ intent.

“In terms of her relationship with Anika, I spoke to Zoë very early on and one of the things she said, which I loved, was that she’s drawn to strays because she was a stray, and so she really wants to care for these strays, because she doesn’t want to be that way anymore, and Anika is like a stray, and she loves her. [Anika] actually represents this connection that [Selina] has to her mother, who she lost,” Reeves said. “So I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure.”

Reeves continued, “[Selina] has an intimacy with that character, and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing, but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them.”

“The Batman” is set to premiere in stateside theaters on March 4, though Warner Bros. recently halted the film’s release in Russia due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. As led by Robert Pattinson in the title role, the cast includes Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro. Read IndieWire’s B review of the film here.

