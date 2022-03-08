Zoë Kravitz Addresses ‘Clickbait’ ‘Dark Knight Rises’ Audition Claims: ‘Let’s All Calm Down’

"I did not mention this to point any fingers or make anyone seem racist."

Zoë Kravitz took to Instagram Stories to clarify her previous comments to The Guardian about being told she was too “urban” to audition for “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Before being cast as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” Kravitz recalled being up against casting discrimination when attempting to audition for a small role in Christopher Nolan’s 2012 film — ultimately losing out on the chance at the part due to the color of her skin.

“I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan,” Kravitz said in The Guardian interview. “I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant.” Kravitz, who is of Black and Jewish descent, added, “Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word ‘urban’ being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”

On March 8, Kravitz shared a letter via Instagram Stories addressing the “click-bait bad journalism” surrounding the follow-up coverage of her interview.

“I was NOT told I was too urban to play Catwoman in the ‘Dark Knight [Rises]’. It would have made NO sense for me to even be considered for that role at that time,” Kravitz wrote. “I wanted to AUDITION for a small part in the film and was told (I do not know who said this but this was how it was worded to me) that they were not going ‘urban’ on the part. This is something I heard a lot 10 years ago — it was a very different time.”

Kravitz continued, “I did not mention this to point any fingers or make anyone seem racist, namely Chris Nolan, the film’s producers or anyone on the casting team, because I truly do not believe anyone meant any harm. I was simply giving an example of what it was like to be a woman of color in this industry at that time. Again, this was many years ago when words like that were thrown around very casually and although I’m very glad that we are attempting to evolve — let’s all calm down — as well as fact check before we write things that are untrue.”

See the post below.

