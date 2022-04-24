‘Klondike,’ ‘Know Your Place’ Win Big at Seattle International Film Festival (Winners List)

Maryna Er Gorbach’s "Klondike" took the Grand Jury Prize.

The Seattle International Film Festival returned to its in-person format for the first time since 2019 this year, with many of the indie film world’s finest making their way to the Emerald City. The 11-day festival, which concluded this weekend, screened 263 films, including 28 world premieres, and ultimately honored a combination of domestic and foreign films with its awards.

The timely Ukrainian war drama “Klondike” from Maryna Er Gorbach won the Grand Jury Prize, with Zia Mohajerjasbi’s Seattle-set drama “Know Your Place” earning rave reviews from audiences and winning the festival’s New American Cinema Competition.

“As we celebrated our first in-person festival in three years, we were so thrilled to bring great films and new voices from across the globe,” said Beth Barrett, SIFF Artistic Director. “Creating those experiences that bring audiences around film, both in cinema and hybrid, allowed us all to connect, to learn, and to make our own world a little bigger. We are consistently impressed with filmmakers’ abilities to tell their stories, even under stressful conditions, and to find and meet their audiences.”

Keep reading for the complete list of winners from the 2022 Seattle International Film Festival:

Juried Competition Awards

GRAND JURY PRIZE

“Klondike” | dir. Maryna Er Gorbach (Ukraine, Turkey)

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

“Navalny” | dir. Daniel Roher (USA, Russia, Germany)

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

“Fire of Love” | dir. Sara Dosa (USA, Canada)

SIFF 2022 Ibero-American Competition

GRAND JURY PRIZE

“Sublime” | dir. Mariano Biasin (Argentina)

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE FOR ORIGINALITY OF VISION

“The Sacred Spirit” |dir. Chema García Ibarra (Spain/France/Turkey/United Kingdom)

SIFF New Directors Competition

GRAND JURY PRIZE

“Lonely Voices” | dir. Andrea Brusa, Marco Scotuzzi (Italy)

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

“Moneyboys” | dir. C.B. Yi (Austria/France/Belgium/Taiwan)

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

“Tug of War” | dir. Amil Shivji (Tanzania/South Africa/Germany/Qatar)

SIFF New American Cinema Competition

GRAND JURY PRIZE

“Know Your Place” | dir. Zia Mohajerjasbi

SIFF Documentary Competition

GRAND JURY PRIZE

“Radiograph of a Family” | dir. Firouzeh Khosrovani (Iran/Norway/Switzerland)

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE FOR CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Dark Red Forest” | dir. Jin Huaqing (China)

Live Action Short

GRAND JURY PRIZE

“Rachels Don’t Run” | dir. Joanny Causse

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

“El Carrito” | dir. Zahida Pirani

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

“Tank Fairy” | dir. Erich Rettstadt

Documentary Short

GRAND JURY PRIZE

“Long Line of Ladies” | dir. Rayka Zehtabchi, Shaandiin Tome

Animated Short

GRAND JURY PRIZE

“Love, Dad” | dir. Diana Cam Van Nguyen

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE FOR EXCELLENCE IN DIRECTING

“Wet” | dir. Marianne Bergeonneau, Lauriane Montppert, Mélina Mandon, Cloé Peyrebrune, Elvira Taussac

