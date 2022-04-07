‘365 Days: This Day’ Trailer: Twisted Sex Is Back on the Menu with Obsessive Organized Crime Family

Fittingly, we have waited more than 730 long nights for Netflix's "365 Days" sequel.

Spring has sprung — and so has the urge to watch erotic thrillers. Thankfully, Netflix just teased the highly anticipated sequel to 2020’s “365 Days,” premiering April 27.

The Polish film, based on author Blanka Lipińska’s sensual novel, busted Netflix records after debuting in 2020. Its follow-up, “365 Days: This Day,” picks up after the cliffhanger ending of the first film, directed by Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes.

Michele Morrone returns as Massimo, a member of a Sicilian mafia family who kidnaps stranger Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) after obsessing over her for years. Massimo challenges Laura to fall in love with him over the course of a year; otherwise, he will set her free.

Now married, Massimo and Laura are “back and hotter than ever,” according to an official synopsis. “But the reunited couple’s new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost.”

One of Massimo’s enforcers catches Laura’s eye, and a life away from organized crime seems to appeal to her more than new husband Massimo. Will she leave him, or is there truly no escape from the golden cage of carnal pleasure?

“I’ll do whatever I want with you,” Laura purrs in the trailer.

The first film made headlines for portraying questionable seduction tactics and controversial sex scenes. Cinematographer Bartek Cierlica revealed to Variety that it was paramount to create the “most intimate atmosphere” for stars Morrone and Sieklucka on set to achieve a certain level of sensuality for the camera.

“We wanted this sex to be pretty authentic,” Cierlica said. “We wanted the viewer to hear their whispers, heavy breaths and we wanted to show the sweat, passion. Be natural, authentic, but not to cross the border of pornography.”

Cierlica added, “We didn’t want to create porn, but at the same time, we wanted to do justice to the book that is pretty full of very intimate and passionate sex descriptions. I knew that as a DP I was walking on very thin ice. It is always a big challenge when you have to bring to life a story that people know and have their idea about. Here the challenge was doubled — how to make it seductive and erotic within the borders of general good taste and my aesthetic.”

Check out the steamy trailer for the sequel below.

“365 Days: This Day” premieres April 27 on Netflix.

