Adam Sandler Confirms ‘Uncut Gems’ Follow-Up with Safdie Brothers: ‘Their Work Ethic Is Bananas’

This is how they win: Josh and Benny Safdie are officially reuniting with “Uncut Gems” star Adam Sandler for another film together.

So much for Sandler’s threats about a “Grown Ups 3” following his Oscar snub for his “Gems” role. Sandler told Entertainment Weekly that he is “going to do another movie with the Safdie brothers,” but did not divulge any specific details about the upcoming project.

“They’re working hard on it,” Sandler said. “Their work ethic is bananas. They’re always working, always writing, always thinking. I don’t know what I can tell you, but it’s gonna be very exciting. It’s different. But I don’t want them to ever say, ‘What the hell did you tell him that for?’ So I’ll just let them talk [about it].”

Sandler won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead with “Gems,” and previously shared that he “would die to work with [the Safdies] again.” The Safdie Brothers won Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle and Best Screenplay at the National Board of Review for “Uncut Gems.”

“We talk about it constantly, man,” Sandler formerly told EW. “I love these guys, I love ’em. I mean, they’re incredible filmmakers… Of course, I would die to work with them again, because it’s a brand new feeling. But the funniest thing is when I would say to the Safdies, ‘Your future is so bright,’ they didn’t want to talk about that. They were like, ‘I just like ‘Gems,’ man.’ They just were so deep in it.”

Sandler and the Safdie Brothers collaborated on a surprise short film that premiered on Vimeo in 2020. The six-minute short, titled “Goldman v Silverman,” stars Sandler and Benny Safdie as New York City street performers who get into an altercation while trying to impress tourists in Times Square.

IndieWire’s Eric Kohn hinted at the news in his essay “Why Hollywood Can’t Connect Movie Stars with the Filmmakers They Deserve.”

“In theory, there’s a reciprocal relationship between veteran talent that needs liberating material and nascent directors whose financing needs an A-list name,” Kohn wrote, citing Sandler and the Safdie Brothers’ collaboration as the prime example of a mutually beneficial partnership.

“That’s Adam Sandler realizing, at a turning point in his career, that he needed the Safdie brothers and ‘Uncut Gems’ as much as they and the project needed him. He still does, between his parade of lowbrow Netflix efforts,” Kohn added. “Sources tell me Sandler and the Safdies are already cooking up another project.”

Since starring in “Uncut Gems,” Sandler starred in Netflix’s “Hubie Halloween” and is currently in post-production on “Murder Mystery 2” with Jennifer Aniston. Sandler also leads “Spaceman” based on the true story of Jakub Procházka, an orphan raised in the Czech countryside by his grandparents who overcomes the odds to become the country’s first astronaut. Paul Dano, Carey Mulligan, and Isabella Rossellini also star.

Benny Safdie appeared in Oscar-nominated “Licorice Pizza” and has a role in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” The Safdie Brothers’ last directorial project was video short “Oneohtrix Point Never: Lost But Never Alone,” released in 2020.