‘American Gigolo’ Showrunner David Hollander Fired After Misconduct Investigation

Showtime and Paramount Television Studios have reportedly cut ties with "Ray Donovan" showrunner Hollander following allegations of misconduct.

Longtime Showtime showrunner David Hollander has officially been let go from his new series “American Gigolo” following allegations of misconduct.

Deadline reported that the developer, director, executive producer, and showrunner parted ways with the “American Gigolo” TV adaptation for Showtime, which is produced by Paramount Television Studios.

“David Hollander is no longer on the drama series ‘American Gigolo’ and Paramount Television Studios no longer has a producing relationship with him,” a spokesperson told Deadline in a statement.

The outlet also stated that multiple sources close to production claimed Hollander’s firing was after an investigation into allegations of misconduct that allegedly were not related to sexual harassment. It is believed that co-executive producer David Bar Katz, who also worked with Hollander on Showtime’s “Ray Donovan,” will take over as “American Gigolo” showrunner.

“American Gigolo” stars Jon Bernthal as Julian Kaye, a male escort who was arrested for murder. Set 15 years after Kaye’s trial and subsequent prison sentence, the series finds its lead struggling to solve what really happened and why he was set up. Kaye also tries to reconnect with his former flame Michelle, played by Gretchen Mol. The series is based on Paul Schrader’s 1980 film starring Richard Gere. Rosie O’Donnell, Lizzie Brocheré, Wayne Brady, and Leland Orser also star.

Hollander wrote and directed the pilot for the new series, which is produced by Paramount TV Studios with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The 10-episode series has filmed seven episodes thus far before Hollander was let go.

Hollander most notably executive produced and served as showrunner for long-running Showtime drama “Ray Donovan,” during which Hollander earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing and landed a WGA Award for Best New Series. He also co-wrote and directed the “Ray Donovan” movie after the series’ cancellation last year. Hollander’s previous TV shows include “Heartland” and “The Guardian,” which he both executive produced and directed multiple episodes of.

“American Gigolo” star Bernthal recently told GQ that he was surprised to be cast in the lead role for the upcoming series.

“I do not believe that I possess any kind of natural sex appeal,” Bernthal said. “I’ve always looked at myself as this weird-looking guy.”

The “We Own This City” star continued, “It’s crazy to me, but it scares me — and that’s why I’m gonna see it through.”

