‘Angelyne’ Trailer: Emmy Rossum Is Unrecognizable as Elusive Los Angeles Billboard Queen

"Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail executive produces the Peacock Original limited series.

Fame is her destiny and Angelyne is her name: Meet the blonde bombshell behind the billboards in the new Peacock Original series, “Angelyne.” Watch the trailer for the series below.

The five-episode limited series premieres May 19 after four years in the making. Emmy Rossum stars as the titular pop culture icon Angelyne, famous before the days of Paris Hilton and social media. Based on The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 investigative article about the origins of Angelyne (née Renee Goldberg), “Angelyne” is executive produced by “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail, who is also lead star and executive producer Rossum’s real-life husband. Chad Hamilton via Anonymous Content and The Hollywood Reporter also executive produce.

Per an official synopsis, “Angelyne” is about L.A.’s original billboard icon from the ’80s, who infiltrated pop culture and rose to fame when a series of billboards began to appear around L.A. featuring her signature curvy figure. The Peacock Original series also addresses fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe Angelyne.

“I’m an innocent little dog or a porn star,” Rossum as Angelyne says in the trailer. “I’m whatever you want me to be.”

Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky, Lukas Gage, Hamish Linklater, Charlie Rowe, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim, Philip Ettinger, Antjuan Tobias, Tonatiuh, and David Krumholtz also star in the series.

“I love Angelyne. She’s as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a ’80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new-age spirituality,” Rossum shared in a press statement. “She’s a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living-breathing piece of art.”

Showrunner and executive producer Allison Miller added, ” ‘Angelyne’ is an homage to the real Angelyne, who became a cultural icon in Los Angeles. This isn’t the true story of Angelyne. It’s not a straightforward biopic. It’s a story inspired by everything Angelyne represents and so it’s a magical story, a hopeful story, a story about becoming the person you were meant to be and believing in your own inner strength to manifest your dreams. It’s a story about Los Angeles and everything the city means to people who move here and to people who dream about moving here.”

Lucy Tcherniak serves as director and executive producer. Matt Spicer also directs.

“Angelyne” premieres May 19 on Peacock.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.